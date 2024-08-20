Expand / Collapse search
Madonna shares rare glimpse of her 6 children together in lavish celebration for 66th birthday

Kids Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Stella and Estere joined their mother in Italy

By Caroline Thayer
Published
Madonna reveals she was in an induced coma during hospitalization Video

Madonna reveals she was in an induced coma during hospitalization

Madonna thanked a friend for "saving my life" while performing at the Barclays Center in NYC. The musician revealed she was put into a medically induced coma after being hospitalized on June 24.

Madonna was given the ultimate gift for her 66th birthday: having all six of her children together in the same place. 

The singer, who frequents Italy for her birthday celebrations, was joined by her entire brood, plus some close friends this week for a lavish sequence of celebrations.

In a series of Instagram photos, seemingly taken over several days, Madonna certainly expressed herself, showing off her eclectic style and wearing everything from a flower crown in her hair to a veil draped over her head.

Madonna in a white tunic-like shirt poses with all six of her children (Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere)

Madonna was joined by all six of her children on a lavish Italian vacation. (Madonna/Instagram)

One photo gave a rare glimpse of Madonna with her six children, all posing for the camera in varied attire. The kids, who range in ages from 11-27, are seldom seen all together.

Madonna's eldest and only biological daughter, Lourdes, 27, was born in 1996 to the singer and her ex, Carlos Leon. She shares sons Rocco, 24, and David, 18, (whom she adopted from Malawi) with ex-husband Guy Ritchie

Madonna has done extensive work in the East African country, trying to combat their extreme orphan population, founding her non-profit "Raising Malawi" in 2006.

Madonna in a black dress looks away from the camera next to husband Guy Ritchie in a classic tuxedo in Cannes

Madonna and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie share sons Rocco and David. (CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/FILES/AFP via Getty Images)

Following her divorce from Ritchie in 2008, the "Material Girl" singer adopted Mercy, 18, from Malawi, and 4-year-old twins Stella and Estere in 2017.

Madonna looks up at rumored boyfriend Akeem Morris while walking in Portofino, holding a lace parasol split a picture of just Madonna walking

Madonna is rumored to be dating former college soccer player Akeem Morris. (Getty Images)

Just days before her actual birthday, Madonna was spotted in Portofino with her rumored new boyfriend, Akeem Morris, a 28-year-old former collegiate athlete. He was also featured in the Instagram photos. 

Another picture showed the family celebrating son Rocco's birthday around an extravagant cake. He turned 24 just days before his mother's birthday.

Madonna holds a microphone on stage while wearing colorful floral blazer

Madonna appeared happy to be with all six of her children. (Nicholas Hunt)

In a separate post, Madonna showered her son in love, writing to Instagram, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO— the long and Winding Road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises," she started. "But through it all —your curiosity, and Artistic Soul has been the glue that has held us together. Thank God for Art. Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes. Thank you for choosing me again. I Love you -for Eternity."

