Madonna confesses challenges of motherhood, balancing career: ‘I’m struggling’

Madonna is opening up about the challenges of being a mother to six children.

The iconic pop star confessed it was difficult juggling her career and raising kids simultaneously.

"It was the hardest thing, the toughest battle… Even today, I struggle to understand how to be a mother and do my job," Madonna said during an interview.

MADONNA REGRETS 'BOTH' OF HER MARRIAGES, SAYS SHE'S 'OBSESSED' WITH SEX

The "Like a Virgin" singer graced the cover of Vanity Fair’s "Icon Issue," released in Europe, and got candid about what it’s like being a mother and an artist.

"However it goes, whoever you are, having children and raising children is a work of art," she remarked.



"Nobody gives you a manual. You have to learn from your mistakes. It's a job that takes a lot of time, and it's tiring because there's never rest."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Madonna's eldest child is daughter Lourdes Leon, whom the singer shares with Carlos Leon. She also shares sons Rocco Ritchie and David Banda with her ex Guy Ritchie. She additionally has daughters Mercy and twin daughters Stelle and Estere Ciccone. The mother of six adopted her four youngest kids.

Despite facing the battles of motherhood, Madonna is proud of how creative each of her children is.

MADONNA KISSES 2 WOMEN AS SHE CELEBRATES TURNING 64 AMONGST FRIENDS AND FAMILY IN ITALY

"The thing that makes me happiest is seeing how each of them has found their creativity. I have never encouraged my daughter Lola to make music or my son Rocco to paint," she told the media outlet.

"But I've always exposed them to art, to music. I'm happy with how they are today, and I'm proud of their work."

The 64-year-old pop icon admitted that "growing up with a mother like me is a challenge."

Earlier this week, the "Material Girl" songstress announced her tour across 35 cities.

"Madonna: The Celebration Tour" will kick off in July 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia with stops in Chicago, New York, Miami and more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She will conclude her U.S. tour in Las Vegas before heading to Europe for an additional 11 performances.

The Queen of Pop also told Vanity Fair it's her children who make her truly happy.

"Spending time with my kids, and to see them happy, to witness their growth, to watch them evolve and then to find the things they love. Most of my happiness comes from my children, and much more from the inspiration that some artists give me."