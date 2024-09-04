Queen guitarist Brian May suffered ‘scary’ minor stroke, lost control of arm

Brian May is in good spirits after suffering a minor stroke last week.

The Queen guitarist took to Instagram to provide a health update and detailed his hospitalization.

"I’m here to bring you first of all some good news — the good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days," May shared to his fans on social media.

"I say this because it was in some doubt… that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago and what they called it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden — out of the blue – I didn’t have any control over this arm, so it was a little scary," he added.

In the video, May moved around his left arm and showed his fans he is now able to properly use it.

The "Don’t Stop Me Now" musician, 77, continued to say that he was grateful for the "fantastic care and attention" he received from healthcare workers at Frimley Hospital in Surrey, England.

He recalled "blue lights flashing… the lot. Very exciting!"

Although May was hospitalized around a week ago, he shared he did not want to announce his health condition and worry fans.

"I didn’t want to say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding, you know. I really don’t want sympathy."

"Please don’t do that because it’ll clutter up my inbox and I hate that," he remarked. "The good news is I’m OK. Just doing what I’m told, which is basically nothing. I’m grounded."

The "We Will Rock You" musician rattled off a list of things his doctors advised him not to do under his condition, which included no driving, no flying and no raising his heart rate too high.

May’s health scare comes after the Queen guitarist suffered a heart attack in May 2020.

At the time, he received an angiogram at the hospital, which showed he had three arteries that were congested and "in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart." He ultimately opted to have three stents inserted.

May admitted he "could have died" from the state of his arteries, which he would not have known about if he had not gotten the angiogram test.