Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music

Queen guitarist Brian May suffered ‘scary’ minor stroke, lost control of arm

The 77-year-old musician suffered a heart attack in May 2020

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 3 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 3

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Brian May is in good spirits after suffering a minor stroke last week. 

The Queen guitarist took to Instagram to provide a health update and detailed his hospitalization. 

"I’m here to bring you first of all some good news — the good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days," May shared to his fans on social media. 

QUEEN GUITARIST BRIAN MAY SAYS HE’S ‘INCREDIBLY GRATEFUL’ TO BE ALIVE AFTER HEART ATTACK

Brian May

Queen guitarist Brian May shared with his fans that he suffered from a "scary" minor stroke. (Getty Images)

"I say this because it was in some doubt… that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago and what they called it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden — out of the blue – I didn’t have any control over this arm, so it was a little scary," he added. 

In the video, May moved around his left arm and showed his fans he is now able to properly use it.

The "Don’t Stop Me Now" musician, 77, continued to say that he was grateful for the "fantastic care and attention" he received from healthcare workers at Frimley Hospital in Surrey, England.

Queen band

British rock band Queen performed in concert on Dec. 22, 1977. (Getty Images)

 "I didn’t have any control over this arm, so it was a little scary."

— Brian May

He recalled "blue lights flashing… the lot. Very exciting!"

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Although May was hospitalized around a week ago, he shared he did not want to announce his health condition and worry fans. 

"I didn’t want to say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding, you know. I really don’t want sympathy."

KING CHARLES KNIGHTS QUEEN GUITARIST BRIAN MAY

Brian May knighted by King Charles

Brian May was knighted by King Charles in 2023. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool)

"Please don’t do that because it’ll clutter up my inbox and I hate that," he remarked. "The good news is I’m OK. Just doing what I’m told, which is basically nothing. I’m grounded."

The "We Will Rock You" musician rattled off a list of things his doctors advised him not to do under his condition, which included no driving, no flying and no raising his heart rate too high.

Reps for May did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Sir Brian May with his wife Anita Dobson

Brian May was joined by his wife Anita Dobson after being made a Knight Bachelor for services to music and charity by King Charles III. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool)

May’s health scare comes after the Queen guitarist suffered a heart attack in May 2020. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At the time, he received an angiogram at the hospital, which showed he had three arteries that were congested and "in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart." He ultimately opted to have three stents inserted.

May admitted he "could have died" from the state of his arteries, which he would not have known about if he had not gotten the angiogram test.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending