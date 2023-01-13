Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis and Priscilla’s only child, remembered by John Travolta, Leah Remini
‘STRONG AND LOVING WOMAN’ - Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis and Priscilla’s only child, dead at 54. Continue reading here…
‘OUR HEARTS ARE BROKEN’ - Lisa Marie Presley remembered: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and John Travolta mourn death of Elvis' daughter. Continue reading here…
GROWING UP PRESLEY - Lisa Marie Presley's life growing up with Elvis and Priscilla in her own words. Continue reading here…
REST IN PEACE - Supermodel Tatjana Patitz dead at 56. Continue reading here…
ROCK THE RUNWAY - Supermodel Tatjana Patitz dead at 56: Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and other '90s supermodels then and now. Continue reading here…
UNBOTHERED ROYALS - King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton make first public appearances since Prince Harry's 'Spare' debut. Continue reading here…
BOOK TO BIG SCREEN - Judy Blume’s ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ gets movie adaptation starring Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates. Continue reading here…
‘MY MIND IS BLOWN’ - Julia Roberts discovers shocking family secrets. Continue reading here…
HEAD OVER HEELS - 'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner, wife Christine Baumgartner's love story: What to know. Continue reading here…
RENNER'S RECOVERY - 'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner's recovery after a devastating injury. Continue reading here…
