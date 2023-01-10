'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner's recovery after devastating injury

Jeremy Renner is "crushing all the progress goals" on his road to recovery after suffering traumatic injuries during a freak snowplow accident on New Year's Day.

The 52-year-old actor's sister, Kym Renner, shared a positive health update on the "Hawkeye" star as he remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit of Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada.

"We are so thrilled with his progress," Kym told People magazine. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around."

She continued, "He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

Dr. Robert Glatter, assistant professor of emergency medicine at New York City's Lenox Hill Hospital, told Fox News Digital the accident could have been fatal, and while Renner's recovery is going well, he will likely face a difficult road, extensive rehab and potential chronic pain.

The accident occurred on Jan. 1 when Renner was attempting to assist a family member after the vehicle that his relative was driving became stuck in the snow, per statements made by authorities. An estimated three feet of snow had fallen during a storm the night before in Reno, where Renner owns a home near Lake Tahoe.

Using his PistenBully, a 14,000-pound snowcat, Renner was able to successfully extricate the vehicle from his driveway. Afterward, he exited the Pistenbully and was speaking to the family member when the snowplow began to roll unexpectedly.

When "The Hurt Locker" actor attempted to get back into the Pistenbully to stop it from moving, he was "run over" by the massive snow groomer.

According to a 911 call log obtained by Fox News Digital, Renner was "completely crushed" underneath the snowcat and had difficulty "breathing" after the accident. The call log also stated that the Marvel star was "bleeding heavily from his head and other unknown injuries." In addition, it was noted that the caller believed that Renner's "right side of his chest is collapsed" and "upper torso is crushed."

Several of Renner's neighbors quickly came to his aid and he was airlifted to the hospital in Reno where he underwent surgery the following day, per his representative.

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, Jan. 2, 2023," a statement from Renner's rep said, according to People. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

On Jan 3, the "Avengers" star shared a selfie to Instagram in which he was seen in a hospital bed in the ICU. Renner's face appeared heavily bruised, and he was using a breathing tube.

"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote in the caption. "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Since his first post, the actor has regularly shared updates as he recovers in the ICU. On Jan. 5, Renner posted a video on his Instagram Story of an "ICU spa moment" with his mother and sister.

"ICU Spa moment to lift my spirits," he wrote. "Thank you mama, thank you sister, thank all for you, for your love."

In the clip, Renner was seen wearing a hairnet, oxygen mask and lying down on the hospital bed as his sister, Kym, massaged his head.

"You so sexy," Kim said jokingly.

"Mmm, check it out," Renner said weakly with his eyes barely open.

"Literally look at all that blood," his sibling teased with a smile.

"That was the first show in definitely a week or so. Gross!" Renner added.

He also shared the video on Twitter, writing, "amazing spa day with my sis and mama."

On Jan 6, Renner showed his appreciation for the care he had received from the staff at the hospital in a post that he shared to his Instagram Story.

"Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote, accompanied by a photograph of himself lying in a hospital bed surrounded by medical staff.

Glatter told Fox News Digital that the progress that Renner has made after sustaining such severe injuries is "encouraging," especially considering that the accident could easily have been fatal.

"Getting run over by a nearly 15,000-pound piece of heavy machinery may not only be life-threatening, but life ending," Glatter said. "The very fact that Renner has survived and is making good progress thus far is certainly encouraging."

He continued, "Injuries resulting from such a mechanism of injury could include long bone fractures [femur, tibia], multiple rib fractures, a flail chest, a pulmonary contusion, a pneumothorax, [collapsed lung], and cardiac contusion with a possible sternal fracture."

"A hemothorax [blood in the chest wall cavity] is often a concern as well, which typically requires drainage by a chest tube or pigtail catheter. The bruises seen under Renner’s eyes in some photos — known as "raccoon eyes" — could potentially indicate an injury such as a basilar skull fracture resulting from head trauma from the incident. One cannot also rule out facial fractures as the source of facial bruising and noted swelling."

Glatter shared his insight on the future treatments that Renner could undergo as he recovers and rehabilitates, as well as potential long-term effects from his injuries.

"Recovery from a fracture to the femur [thigh bone] or tibia [lower leg] with an external fixation device with pins can be prolonged and require physical therapy for several months," he told Fox News Digital.

Glatter continued, "Recovery post fixation and surgery for his lower extremity fracture may result in chronic pain that could lead to a complex regional pain syndrome [CRPS] affecting his recovery. Renner’s doctors and other providers will be monitoring his progress in this regard, evaluating his recovery of function, especially his degree of pain and requirements for pain medication."

The physician, who treated athletes during the 2016 Rio Olympics, also weighed in on whether Renner will ever be able to return to the big screen as an action star.

"The risk of long-term or chronic pain resulting from all of his injuries [such as possible rib fractures, a potential sternal fracture and cardiac contusion] presents ongoing challenges for rehabilitation," he said.

"That said, his ability to return to acting will be determined by how his rehabilitation progresses."

"Older age in and of itself often makes recovery prolonged and problematic," Glatter added. "Lung injury or contusion can also affect oxygenation and breathing but is typically more pronounced in those patients with a history of smoking or chronic lung disease."

"It’s possible, with aggressive rehabilitation and physical therapy, for Renner to make a reasonable recovery to allow him to engage in onscreen activities again. The greatest predictor of recovery is often how healthy and active you are prior sustaining the injuries themselves. Greater muscle mass and a healthy heart are always a good predictor of a better chance for a successful recovery."

"Loss of muscle mass is expected during hospitalization, so a diet rich in protein and complex carbohydrates is essential to help accelerate recovery. A cardiac conditioning rehabilitation program emphasizing strength training is also essential to regain muscle mass in order to achieve pre-injury level of physical conditioning and function," he said.

As Renner continues on his journey to recovery, his family, friends, fans and co-stars have rallied around him. "Hawkeye" star Hailee Steinfeld commented on his first Instagram post from the hospital, writing, 'Come on partner!!! Thank God you're healing. We are sending you love and prayers for a speedy recovery."

"Avengers" star Mark Ruffalo shared a screenshot of a news story about Renner's accident, writing, "Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery."

Ruffalo, 55, added, "Please send healing goodness his way."

Evangeline Lilly shared a photo of herself with Renner from their 2010 movie, "The Hurt Locker," to Instagram on Jan. 4.

"I am not surprised, in the least, that @jeremyrenner was hurt rescuing someone in the snow," Lilly, 43, wrote in the caption.

She continued, "Jeremy has always been one of the most grounded and real people I ever met in Hollywood. From the first time we worked together on #thehurtlocker I recognized his full-hearted, blue-collar goodness."

"A beautiful man who I adore. I send you my most honest well-wishes, Jeremy. You are so strong. I pray a quick and comforted recovery."

On Jan 7, the actor celebrated his 52nd birthday while hospitalized in the ICU. "Captain America" star Chris Evans paid tribute to his co-star on his Instagram Story, sharing a black-and-white photo of himself with Renner as they posed together at a movie premiere.

"Happy Birthday to one of the toughest guys I know! Sending so much love your way," Evans, 41, wrote, adding a heart emoji.

The youth academics and athletics organization The Base Chicago shared a sweet video on its Instagram page in which the program's children were seen holding up "Renner" signs and singing the lyrics "Go shawty, it's your birthday. We gon' party like it's your birthday," from 50 Cent's hit song "In Da Club."

"I love you all sooooo much!!!! Thank you," Renner, who has previously volunteered with the group, commented along with a prayer hands emoji. "You've made my spirits sing!!!!"

Renner's "S.W.A.T." co-star Colin Farrell told Entertainment Tonight that he had "been in touch" with the injured actor.

"He's doing good, I believe," Farrell, 46, told the outlet.

"All prayers are with him," he added.

