Lisa Marie Presley remembered: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and John Travolta mourn death of Elvis' daughter

Lisa Marie Presley was mourned on social media Thursday following her death in Los Angeles. She was 54.

The songwriter, who was blessed by her father Elvis Presley's musical genes, was remembered by Hollywood stars, including John Travolta, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and Octavia Spencer.

"Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight. Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie," Rita shared on Instagram. "She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad."

Wilson detailed how Lisa Marie graciously invited them to Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, and encouraged everyone to listen to Presley's music.

"She had a sultry voice, a power and tenderness, that I have always loved. Our hearts and our prayers go out to Riley, Harper, Finley, Danny and Priscilla," Wilson added. "A mother should never have to lose a child. Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter. It’s too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength."

A family representative confirmed her death in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

John Travolta shared a photo of Lisa on Instagram and wrote, "Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

"I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley," Remini tweeted. "Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers."

Octavia Spencer wrote, "So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans."

Leann Rimes tweeted, "Lisa Marie Presley… how heartbreaking. I hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years."

Jennifer Tilly was recently touring the Memphis home of Elvis Presley.

"So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture," she wrote. "The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul."

Elvis Presley's ex, Linda Thompson, shared an image of Elvis with Lisa Marie and wrote, "My heart is too heavy for words…"

Cary Elwes wrote, "Rest In Peace, Lisa Marie. A sweet and gentle soul. We send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to Priscilla, Riley and her family and friends. Heartbreakingly sad."

Elvis sold over 500 million records worldwide in his decades-long career and is recognized by Guinness World Records as the best-selling solo artist of all time.

Corey Feldman wrote, "Another person I shared deep emotion with has passed away! This is so sad & shocking! Lisa & I spent hrs on the phone as she was divorcing MJ, her son Ben was like a little brother 2 me, so much tragedy n their family, my heart is w the Presleys!"

Marlee Matlin wrote, "I had the chance to know @Cilla_Presley when I was on Dancing With the Stars and as a mother, I can’t imagine the pain she must be going through with the untimely passing of Lisa Marie. I have the image of little Lisa Marie growing up. RIP Lisa Marie Presley."

Lisa Marie and her mother, Priscilla, were on hand at the Golden Globes Tuesday to witness Austin Butler win a Globe for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, "Elvis."

Presley was "transported" to a hospital Thursday morning after sheriff's deputies responded to a "not breathing call," authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Lisa Marie was the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla, and had a half brother, Navarone Garibaldi, from Priscilla's 20-year relationship with Marco Garibaldi.

She is survived by daughter, Riley Keough, from her first marriage to Danny Keough. She also has twins Harper and Finley with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

"He had prayed for a different result," Lockwood's attorney Joe Yanny told Fox News Digital. "At this point he just wants everyone to pray for the girls, Lisa's mother and for him."

Her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27.