Lisa Marie Presley cause of death revealed

Lisa Marie Presley died due to a small bowel obstruction, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office.

"Cause A" on the report was listed as a "sequale of small bowel obstruction."

"Cause D" also listed "other significant conditions."

Her manner of death was listed as "natural."

Presley died January 12 at the age of 54.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY, ELVIS AND PRISCILLA'S ONLY CHILD, DEAD AT 54

In January, Lisa Marie had been "transported" to a hospital after sheriff's deputies responded to a "not breathing call" at her home in Calabasas, authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

Lieutenant Zeko of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Department confirmed officers responded to a call "for a female adult who was not breathing, and the fire department began rendering aid to the patient, and they transported her to a local hospital."

Lisa Marie, a singer and songwriter herself, was the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla . Lisa Marie also had a half brother, Navarone Garibaldi, from Priscilla's 20-year relationship with Marco Garibaldi.

Priscilla, and grandaughter Riley Keough, reached a settlement in Lisa Marie's estate in May.

"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing ," Priscilla's representatives told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Although the media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter. As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together."

Priscilla, 77, had challenged an amendment allegedly made by Lisa Marie in 2016 that replaced her business manager and mother as beneficiaries with her oldest children, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020 – making Riley the sole beneficiary.

Details about the document were not disclosed in court Tuesday and neither were the terms of the settlement, the Los Angeles Times reported.