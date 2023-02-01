Priscilla Presley speaks out on what would have been Lisa Marie's 55th birthday

Priscilla Presley is speaking out on her daughter's birthday.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Priscilla plans to "keep our family together" as she continues to mourn Lisa Marie Presley.

"Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together," she said.

"From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter. We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family."

On Jan. 23, Priscilla took to social media to thank her fans for their support as she navigates the death of her and Elvis Presley's only child.

"Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words," Priscilla wrote on Twitter.

"It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference."

The Presley family held a public memorial at Graceland and Lisa Marie has been laid to rest alongside her father, Elvis, and her son, Benjamin Keough.

The investigation into Lisa Marie's cause of death continues. She died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54.

She was rushed to the hospital after sheriff's deputies responded to a "not breathing call" from the musician's Calabasas home. Her mother was later seen walking into the emergency room shortly after Lisa Marie arrived at the medical center.

The only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla is survived by her mother and three daughters – Riley, Harper Vivienne and Finley.

Priscilla's son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, attended the public memorial for Lisa Marie and has broken his silence on his half-sister's death.

"It's still so surreal," he told People magazine. He also said that Riley has been great with Harper and Finley since Lisa Marie's passing.

"Riley has been so good with the twins," he added of the 14-year-old twins, whose father is Lisa Marie's ex Michael Lockwood.

Priscilla shares her son, Navarone, 35, with producer Marco Garibaldi.