Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized after police respond to 'not breathing call' at Calabasas home

Lisa Marie Presley was "transported" to a hospital Thursday in Los Angeles after sheriff's deputies responded to a "not breathing call," authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Lieutenant Zeko, of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Department, confirmed sheriffs responded to a call in Calabasas "for a female adult who was not breathing, and the fire department began rendering aid to the patient and they transported her to a local hospital."

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, was seen walking into the emergency room shortly after Presley arrived at the medical center.

A rep for Lisa Marie had no comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

Priscilla wrote on her social media platforms: "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."

Presley, 54, attended the Golden Globes awards ceremony Tuesday night with Priscilla.

GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER AUSTIN BUTLER THANKS PRISCILLA, LISA MARIE PRESLEY AS HE ACCEPTS AWARD: ‘LOVE YOU FOREVER’

The Presleys were on hand at the Golden Globes to witness Austin Butler win a Globe for his portrayal of Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann's biopic of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, "Elvis."

Her last Instagram post was dedicated to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in July 2020.

PRISCILLA AND LISA MARIE PRESLEY LEAD THREE GENERATION APPEARANCE AT ‘ELVIS’ PREMIERE IN MEMPHIS

Presley, a singer and songwriter herself, is the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla. Elvis sold over 500 million records worldwide in his decadeslong career and is recognized by Guinness World Records as the best-selling solo artist of all time.

Earlier this year, Presley wrote about how she would be forever "mourning the loss" of her son Benjamin following his death two years ago.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office told Fox News that an autopsy completed at the time ruled his cause of death as an "intra oral shotgun wound" and his manner of death is listed as "suicide." He was later buried alongside his grandfather in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

"Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole," Presley shared on Instagram. "Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore."

Lisa Marie Presley was mind blown watching Austin Butler as a "spot on" Elvis. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/UNTgjGX21y — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 11, 2023

She has a daughter, Riley Keough, with ex Danny Keough, and twins Harper and Finley with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Presley finalized her divorce from Lockwood in 2021, nearly five years after their separation.