Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    13 Images

    Lisa Marie Presley's life in pictures

    Lisa Marie Presley has died at 54. Here is a look at the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's life in pictures.

    Start Slideshow
  • Lisa Marie, Elvis and Priscilla Presley
    Elvis Presley and his wife, Priscilla Presley, welcomed Lisa Marie Presley on Feb. 1, 1968.
    read more
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Elvis Presley and family
    Lisa Marie Presley is Elvis and Priscilla Presley's only child.
    read more
    Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns / Getty Images
  • Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley
    Presley and her first husband, Danny Keough, tied the knot in 1988 before splitting in 1994. They shared their daughter Riley and late son, Benjamin.
    read more
    Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • Lisa Marie Presley, Michael Jackson
    Michael Jackson and wife Lisa Marie Presley tied the knot in 1994 before divorcing in 1996.
    read more
    AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage
    Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage wed in 2002. Cage filed for divorce three months later.
    read more
    Photo by L. Busacca/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Lisa Marie Presley singing
    Lisa Marie Presley followed in her father's footsteps and became a singer-songwriter. She is pictured here performing in 2012.
    read more
    Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage
  • Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley in 2013
    Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley are pictured here in 2013. In a statement to Fox News Digital on Thursday, a rep said: "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."
    read more
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Michael Lockwood and Lisa Marie Presley
    Lisa Marie Presley and musician Michael Lockwood divorced 10 years after tying the knot in 2016. The ex-couple shared two daughters together. 
    read more
    VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Lisa Marie Presley 2015
    In 2018, Lisa Marie Presley spoke on "TODAY" about her addiction struggles and said her issues started at age 45. "I am proud," she said on the show. "I really did come a long way." She is pictured here in 2015.
    read more
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Lisa Marie Presley and son Benjamin Keough
    Lisa Marie Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in July 2020. At the time, Presley’s representative shared a statement to Fox News Digital: "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," said the statement. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."
    read more
    Photo by Dave M. Benett / Getty Images
  • Lisa Marie Presley and her daughters
    Lisa Marie Presley credited her daughters for helping her push past the indescribable loss of her only son.
    read more
    Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • Harper Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Lockwood
    In June 2022, Harper Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Lockwood attended the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presleys.
    read more
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Lisa Marie Presley at the Golden Globes
    Lisa Marie Presley attended the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, two days before her death.
    read more
    Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Published
    13 Images

    Lisa Marie Presley's life in pictures

    Lisa Marie Presley has died at 54. Here is a look at the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's life in pictures.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Lisa Marie Presley's life in pictures
  • Lisa Marie, Elvis and Priscilla Presley
  • Elvis Presley and family
  • Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley
  • Lisa Marie Presley, Michael Jackson
  • Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage
  • Lisa Marie Presley singing
  • Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley in 2013
  • Michael Lockwood and Lisa Marie Presley
  • Lisa Marie Presley 2015
  • Lisa Marie Presley and son Benjamin Keough
  • Lisa Marie Presley and her daughters
  • Harper Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Lockwood
  • Lisa Marie Presley at the Golden Globes
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 13