Lisa Marie Presley's life in pictures
Lisa Marie Presley has died at 54. Here is a look at the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's life in pictures.
- Elvis Presley and his wife, Priscilla Presley, welcomed Lisa Marie Presley on Feb. 1, 1968.read more
- Lisa Marie Presley is Elvis and Priscilla Presley's only child.read more
- Presley and her first husband, Danny Keough, tied the knot in 1988 before splitting in 1994. They shared their daughter Riley and late son, Benjamin.read more
- Michael Jackson and wife Lisa Marie Presley tied the knot in 1994 before divorcing in 1996.read more
- Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage wed in 2002. Cage filed for divorce three months later.read more
- Lisa Marie Presley followed in her father's footsteps and became a singer-songwriter. She is pictured here performing in 2012.read more
- Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley are pictured here in 2013. In a statement to Fox News Digital on Thursday, a rep said: "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."read more
- Lisa Marie Presley and musician Michael Lockwood divorced 10 years after tying the knot in 2016. The ex-couple shared two daughters together.read more
- In 2018, Lisa Marie Presley spoke on "TODAY" about her addiction struggles and said her issues started at age 45. "I am proud," she said on the show. "I really did come a long way." She is pictured here in 2015.read more
- Lisa Marie Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in July 2020. At the time, Presley’s representative shared a statement to Fox News Digital: "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," said the statement. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."read more
- Lisa Marie Presley credited her daughters for helping her push past the indescribable loss of her only son.read more
- In June 2022, Harper Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Lockwood attended the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presleys.read more
- Lisa Marie Presley attended the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, two days before her death.read more
