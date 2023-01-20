Lisa Marie Presley honored at Graceland in public memorial

On a somber Sunday, hundreds gathered in Graceland to remember the light of Elvis Presley's life.

Mourners began lining up as early as 5 a.m. to say a final goodbye to The King's only child.

Lisa Marie Presley will be honored in a public memorial at the famed Memphis home of her father, Elvis Presley, Sunday. The only daughter of the King of Rock 'n' Roll died Thursday, Jan. 12, at the age of 54.

"Riley, Harper, Finley and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well wishes and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie," a representative confirmed to Fox News Digital in a statement.

"A public memorial service has been arranged on the front lawn of Graceland at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, in Memphis. Please visit www.graceland.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation."

Elvis Presley, his parents Vernon and Gladys, his grandmother Minnie Mae and Lisa's only son, Benjamin Keough, are also buried on the Graceland grounds.

The day conjures up memories of Elvis' own send-off nearly a half-century ago. According to reports, more than 3,100 floral arrangements were ordered on the day of his death alone, setting the record for the most sold in a single day in the U.S.

An estimated 18,000 people - many who had traveled hundreds of miles from across the country - lined up for miles on a steamy August day in 1977 to catch a glimpse of the funeral procession featuring 49 vehicles. A white Cadillac hearse had a rose-covered coffin that carried the beloved patriarch's body. Behind the hearse was the car carrying Priscilla, whose face hid behind a veil. A heartbroken Lisa Marie clutched onto her mother.

About 200 family members, friends and other loved ones attended the private service at Graceland, as well as stars like John Wayne, Burt Reynolds, George Hamilton and Ann-Margret, among others.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY’S LIFE IN PICTURES

While Lisa Marie lived in southern California, she often visited Memphis and was at Graceland for a celebration Jan. 8 to commemorate what would have been her father's 88th birthday.

Elvis lived at Graceland from June 26, 1957, until his death Aug. 16, 1977.

REMEMBERING LISA MARIE PRESLEY: ELVIS AND PRISCILLA’S ONLY CHILD, SURVIVED BY MOTHER, 3 DAUGHTERS

Lisa Marie was taken to a hospital Jan. 12 after sheriff's deputies responded to a "not breathing call." Presley died the same day at the age of 54.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Riley Keough, Presley's daughter and Benjamin's sister, took to Instagram Friday to honor her mother for the first time since her passing.

The post included a snap from her childhood. She gazes into Lisa Marie's eyes as she holds a bouquet of flowers in the throwback picture. The 33-year-old captioned the post with a simple red heart emoji.

Lisa Marie is survived by her three daughters — Riley and twins Harper and Finley, 14.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Presley shared Riley with her ex-husband, Danny Keough. The couple also shared their son, Benjamin, who died at the age of 27 in 2020. Presley shared Harper and Finley with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Lisa Marie became the sole heir of the Elvis Presley Trust, which — along with Elvis Presley Enterprises — managed Graceland and other assets until she sold her majority interest in 2005. She retained ownership of the mansion itself, the 13 acres around it and items inside the home.

Now, her daughters will receive Graceland, a representative for Graceland confirmed with FOX Business.

"Lisa Marie’s daughters inherit everything," the rep stated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report