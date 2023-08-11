Linda Evangelista wanted ‘normal upbringing’ for her son, praises his stepmom Salma Hayek

Supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell dominated magazine covers and media in the ‘80s and ’90s.

But now, they say, they’re happy to step away from the spotlight.

The four women share the cover of the September issue of American and British Vogue, promoting a new documentary "The Super Models" on Apple TV+ and sharing insight into their off-duty modeling lives.

Evangelista shares her son, Augie, with François-Henri Pinault, Salma Hayek's current husband. Despite their fame and money, she says she wants a "normal upbringing" for her son.

Evangelista says Madison Square Garden used to call and offer her courtside seats, "but then they stopped asking."

"Out of sight, out of mind," she said. "Now we buy our tickets, and we sit with the fans in nosebleed. We’re fine with that. I wanted to have a very normal upbringing for my child.

'We went to Chanel a couple of weeks ago to get a present, and we waited half an hour to get in," she continued. "[Augie] said, 'Isn't there someone you could call?' I do not want an entitled child."

She also had praise for Hayek, who shares 15-year-old daughter Valentina with Pinault and came to the rescue on Thanksgiving when Evangelista got sick.

"She made a feast — a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn’t feeling well. And she said, ‘Oh yes you are: I am coming.’ And poof, she was here," she said.

Crawford says she is also happy out of the limelight, joking she’s taken a step back and just become "Kaia’s mom," referring to her daughter with husband Rande Gerber who followed in her mom’s modeling footsteps.

Turlington, who married actor Edward Burns in 2003, said most people know her by her married name of Burns now, and she said she likes it that way. She joked that she enjoys "being at the top of the alphabet, like when you are waiting for your breast exam, and they call out ‘Burns.’"

She also said when her kids, Grace, an NYU student, and Finn, a high school senior, see the documentary, she expects complaints about her parenting.

"Like, what do you mean I can’t go here or there? When you were 16, you were out until four in the morning!" she predicts they’ll say.

Campbell, mom to a 2-year-old daughter and a baby boy born in June of this year, is the only member of the group still regularly walking the runway, and she travels all over the world with her daughter.

"She rolls with it," Campbell said. "She’s been to Africa and the Middle East. It is not easy and requires more organization, more planning; and it will change when she goes to school."

Vogue's U.S. September 2023 issue is available on newsstands nationwide Aug. 22.