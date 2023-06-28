Salma Hayek sweats 'out the stress' in steamy sauna photos for World Wellbeing Week

Salma Hayek is providing her fans with some wellness tips.

The "Eternals" star recently posted a series of photos of herself lounging nude in the sauna, with strategically placed towels covering her.

"Embracing the healing power of the sauna and sweating out the stress this #WorldWellbeingWeek," she captioned the photos. She then translated the message into Spanish as well, writing, "Sintiendo el poder curativo de la sauna y expulsando el estrés en esta."

In the photos, Hayek is seen showing off her toned body as she lies on her back on a sauna bench with wet hair and her eyes closed, seemingly at peace. The comments section was full of praise for the 56-year-old "Black Mirror" actress.

SALMA HAYEK GOES MAKEUP-FREE AS SHE COUNTS 'WHITE HAIRS AND WRINKLES'

"No need to turn on the heat in the sauna. You did that when you walked in," one commenter wrote, with others writing: "how to break the internet." Many opted not to use any words in their comments, choosing instead to include a series of fire emojis.

Earlier this year, Hayek posted a series of photos of herself on a boat, wearing a yellow bikini.

In the caption, Hayek told her followers the ocean is where she goes when she feels the "need to feel renewed." In response, comedian Nia Vardalos joked about her youthful appearance in the comments section, referring to the ocean as "the fountain of youth."

Most recently, Hayek appeared in "Magic Mike's Last Dance," alongside Channing Tatum. She also appears in season 6 of "Black Mirror," a role Hayek admitted she was reluctant to be a part of.

Hayek said she was afraid the "disgusting" and "grotesque" scenes she acted in would be largely criticized by viewers.

"There are so many moments that shocked me in the script. There is one huge one that I had to come to terms with, and made me ask myself, ‘Do I really want to do this? Am I going to get in trouble?’" Hayek said during a cover story interview for Radio Times, according to the Independent.

Despite Hayek’s fears that she would get in "trouble" for her role in the dystopian, sci-fi drama series, she confessed she enjoyed working on the popular television series.

"It’s been absurd and a lot of fun. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play an interpretation of myself," Hayek added. "I got to explore the concepts and clichés people have about me and be self-deprecating."