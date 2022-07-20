Linda Evangelista 'pleased' to settle $50M CoolSculpting case after fat-freezing trauma: 'I am truly grateful'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Linda Evangelista has finally settled the $50 million CoolSculpting case she filed years after she claimed the non-invasive, fat-freezing cosmetic procedure left her "permanently disfigured" with "bulges and protrusions."

The 57-year-old supermodel alleged that she was "brutally disfigured" and had been unable to work following the rounds of "nightmare" procedures which began in August 2015 through February 2016.

It's unclear what Evangelista received in the settlement, or the terms negotiated between either party.

"I'm pleased to have settled the CoolSculpting case," she shared with her one million Instagram fans on Tuesday.

"I look forward to the next chapter of my life with friends and family, and am happy to put this matter behind me. I am truly grateful for the support I have received from those who have reached out."

In September of last year, Evangelista filed a lawsuit against CoolSculpting’s parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., for $50 million in damages.

The FDA-cleared "fat freezing" procedure has become popular as a noninvasive alternative to liposuction.

Earlier this year, the runway legend revealed that she was diagnosed with paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH) , a rare side effect that affects less than one percent of CoolSculpting patients in which the freezing process causes the affected fatty tissue to thicken and expand.

Evangelista told People magazine that within three months of treatment, she noticed bulges on her chin, thighs and bra area that grew and hardened.

"[My doctor] told me no amount of dieting, and no amount of exercise was ever going to fix it," Evangelista recalled.

A rep for CoolSculpting told the outlet that the procedure "has been well studied with more than 100 scientific publications and more than 11 million treatments performed worldwide" and added that rare side effects like PAH "continue to be well-documented in the CoolSculpting information for patients and health care providers."

Despite a second liposuction procedure in 2017, the PAH returned, and Evangelista claimed her posture was even affected.

"It wasn't even a little bit better," she said. "The bulges are protrusions. And they're hard. If I walk without a girdle in a dress, I will have chafing to the point of almost bleeding. Because it's not like soft fat rubbing, it's like hard fat rubbing."

Evangelista returned to the spotlight last week with her first modeling job in years as the star of a Fendi campaign.

"With this settled and the recent Fendi ad campaign, Linda is ready to try to move on. After literally years of hiding, she's out and about," a source told People magazine.

"She feels all the goodwill from her industry, other supermodels and her fans, and it makes her feel loved."

