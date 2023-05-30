Expand / Collapse search
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber celebrate 25 years of marriage as she admits to 'challenges'

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford share two kids, Presley and Kaia Gerber

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Cindy Crawford is celebrating 25 years of marriage with husband Rande Gerber.

Crawford, 57, shared throwback photos from her wedding with Gerber, 61, as she acknowledged life comes with a set of "challenges." 

"25 years ago today, Rande and I got married at the Ocean Club in the Bahamas," she wrote. "It was a picture perfect wedding all captured by @arthurelgort. We spent a beautiful weekend surrounded by family and friends celebrating our love for each other. I would do it all over again in a second."

"I want to congratulate ‘us’ on making it 25 years," Crawford continued. "We have been blessed in so many ways, especially our two children @presleygerber and @kaiagerber."

CINDY CRAWFORD AND RANDE GERBER HAVE ‘MORE TRADITIONAL’ ROLES IN THEIR MARRIAGE

Crawford recognized that the couple has been blessed, but also noted they've gone through their share of "ups and downs."

"I also want to acknowledge that even with all the blessings, life is full of ups and downs and challenges. I'm proud of how we have navigated life together – looking to each other for strength and comfort. You have been my best friend and rock and I can't imagine a life without you."

The model recently revealed that the couple's relationship is "more traditional."

"I was going to joke and say I can barely get him to pick up a wet towel, which is partly true, but I will say if something around the house needs repair – he'll repair it if he knows how," Crawford told People magazine.

"You know, if the air conditioning's not working, he deals with that," she continued. "Or if there's a patch of grass that needs replacing. So I would say we're pretty good at divvying up the responsibilities of life."

As for Crawford's role, she said, "I'm definitely more in charge of making sure there are groceries in the house and menu planning, the schedule, making appointments and that kind of stuff."

Crawford and Gerber married in 1998 in the Bahamas. The two were friends first before their relationship turned romantic.

"We met at my agent’s wedding. When I met him I was still with Richard [Gere] and he didn’t want to go to the wedding with me," Crawford told Harper’s Bazaar in July 2016. 

"Rande also had a girlfriend at the time so he wasn’t looking to meet anyone either. That’s the best time to meet someone because that’s when you’re truly yourselves. We became friends and after Richard and I broke up then we started dating."

Gerber and Crawford share two children together; Presley and Kaia Gerber.

