Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend blasts 'ageist headlines and comments' after his split with Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Kristen Zang, who dated the actor for four years in the 90s, slammed media outlets and online critics for jumping to conclusions about the reason for his recent split from Camila Morrone.

The 48-year-old former model and actress penned an essay for People magazine, in which she called out detractors for speculating that the 47-year-old Oscar winner, who is known for dating much younger women, had ended his relationship with Morrone because she turned 25.

"When I read the headlines and online comments with his most recent ex girlfriend being referred to as having "aged out" or being "too old for Leo at 25," puh-lease (insert dramatic eye roll)," Zang wrote.

She continued, "I think we can and should do better. What kind of message is this sending to young people?"

Zang recalled that she and DiCaprio began dating when they were both 21 and working in Hollywood, noting that he was a "very sweet and thoughtful boyfriend."

She added, "We also had some hard times like all couples do, and broke up for a bit in 1997 and then got back together.

"Then, about 4 months after my 25th birthday (ha, I know what you're thinking) it was over for good."

However, Zang explained that she had initiated the breakup. "It was a choice I made," she wrote.

"I don't how to explain it exactly, I just felt like I was ready for our relationship to be done. It was like I had outgrown that version of myself, the Hollywood high school girl. I wanted to figure out who I was and what I wanted."

Zang went on to say that there were other potential reasons that DiCaprio and Morrone had decided to go their separate ways.

"Who knows what happened," the dog food company owner wrote. "Maybe she really cared for him but was just ready for the next chapter, perhaps it's temporary, or maybe it's none of our business but can we stop with the ageist headlines and comments? But let's keep the funny memes coming, they're stellar. Truly."

Zang concluded her essay by sharing that she had met the "love of her life" at 38 and married him at 40. She added that she now lives in the Oregon countryside with my "hot husband, Shea, who's a builder and also happens to be younger than me (joke's on you, Leo )."