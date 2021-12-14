Leonardo DiCaprio opposed Meryl Streep’s nude scene in ‘Don’t Look Up’ for this reason, Adam McKay says

Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t want Meryl Streep stripping down in their film "Don’t Look Up."

The claim was made by the film’s director, Adam McKay, who said the actor, 47, felt the actress, 72, was too much of an icon to go nude in front of cameras for the comedy.

Streep stars as President Janie Orlean, who is seen naked from behind in one scene. While the Oscar winner employed a body double, DiCaprio allegedly still felt uneasy about the idea.

"She is fearless," McKay recently told The Guardian. "And yes, that is a body double. But you know who had a problem with it? Leo [DiCaprio]. Leo views Meryl as film royalty… although maybe royalty is not a compliment… but as such a special figure in the history of film."

"He didn’t like seeing her with the lower back tattoo, walking for a second naked," McKay continued. "He said something to me like, ‘Do you really need to show that?’ And I was like, ‘It’s President Orlean; it’s not Meryl Streep.’ But she didn’t even blink. She didn’t even bring it up."

Reps for DiCaprio and Streep didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The two stars have known each other for decades now. Streep played DiCaprio’s mother in the 1996 drama "Marvin’s Room."

DiCaprio recently told E! News that the rest of the "Don’t Look Up" cast was nervous to work alongside the veteran leading lady. The film also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman and Timothée Chalamet among others.

"You get to work with the greatest living actor in the world," DiCaprio shared. "Everyone’s on their toes. Everyone’s prepared, and we’re just trying to keep up with her."

Despite her lengthy career in Hollywood, Streep has never done a full-frontal nude scene. In 1982, she was seen topless on a massage table in the film "Still of the Night." However, the actress was expertly covered with a towel. In her 1983 film "Silkwood," Streep’s character flashes at her co-worker. In 1994’s "The River Wild," Streep strips down for a skinny-dipping scene. And then in 1995, she had a steamy sex scene with co-star Clint Eastwood in "The Bridges of Madison County."