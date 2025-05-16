Lauren Sanchez hosts star-studded Paris bachelorette party before Bezos wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Before Lauren Sanchez meets her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, at the wedding altar, she held a star-studded bachelorette party in Paris.

Dinner was hosted on Thursday, May 15, at the chic restaurant Lafayette's, as the intimate gathering of 13 women featured Hollywood A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, Katy Perry and Eva Longoria.

"The atmosphere was very relaxed and very Parisian," a source shared with People. "It was a pre-wedding all-girl party for 13."

MYSTERY COUPLE MISTAKEN FOR JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SÁNCHEZ AT CANNES

Sanchez, 55, took to Instagram to post the dinner menu for her special soirée, which included fried chicken, Caesar salad and Norwegian smoked salmon for starters.

For the main course, roasted chicken and rigatoni were listed on the menu, which was decorated with red lipstick marks.

Celebrity guests sipped on espresso martinis, danced to Earth, Wind & Fire and indulged in a surprise vanilla meringue cake, according to People.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Sanchez donned a white double-breasted coat with gold buttons, with a black-and-white satin off-the-shoulder cocktail dress underneath. She wore white heels and diamond earrings and held a matching purse that appeared to be in the shape of a diamond ring. Her hair was styled half up and half down with loose curls.

Kardashian stepped out in a brown tube top, showcasing her toned midriff, and high-waisted dark gray leggings with a gold chained belt. She had a large fur stole draped over her shoulders and wore a gold necklace to match her belt.

KATY PERRY, LAUREN SANCHEZ SHOW OFF BLUE ORIGIN FLIGHT SUITS THAT BRING ‘SPICE TO SPACE’

Perry wore a strapless pink satin corset dress with white strappy heels.

Sanchez shared moments from the celebration on Instagram, as she expressed gratitude to the women who came to celebrate her before she tied the knot with the Amazon founder.

"Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the woman who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way," her caption read.

Bezos proposed to Sanchez with a 30-carat diamond in 2023.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

W Magazine reported that Sanchez's 30-carat engagement ring is estimated to be worth anywhere between $3 million and $5 million. The outlet reported that Sanchez had two engagement parties – one in Beverly Hills and another in Positano, Italy.

Multiple reports claim that the Amazon billionaire and his fiancée of two years will be tying the knot this summer in Venice, with several outlets sharing that wedding invitations were sent to guests months ago.