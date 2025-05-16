Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Couples

Lauren Sanchez hosts star-studded Paris bachelorette party before Bezos wedding

Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry among A-list guests celebrating Amazon founder's fiancée

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Gayle King reveals Katy Perry, Blue Origin space flight crew’s next mission Video

Gayle King reveals Katy Perry, Blue Origin space flight crew’s next mission

TV host Gayle King tells Fox News Digital at the Time 100 Gala what it was like flying with the all-female Blue Origin space flight crew.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Before Lauren Sanchez meets her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, at the wedding altar, she held a star-studded bachelorette party in Paris. 

Dinner was hosted on Thursday, May 15, at the chic restaurant Lafayette's, as the intimate gathering of 13 women featured Hollywood A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, Katy Perry and Eva Longoria.

"The atmosphere was very relaxed and very Parisian," a source shared with People. "It was a pre-wedding all-girl party for 13."

MYSTERY COUPLE MISTAKEN FOR JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SÁNCHEZ AT CANNES

Kim Kardashian and Lauren Sanchez

Lauren Sanchez's Paris bachelorette party featured stars like Kim Kardashian. (Vendetta dailly / BACKGRID)

Sanchez, 55, took to Instagram to post the dinner menu for her special soirée, which included fried chicken, Caesar salad and Norwegian smoked salmon for starters.  

For the main course, roasted chicken and rigatoni were listed on the menu, which was decorated with red lipstick marks.

Celebrity guests sipped on espresso martinis, danced to Earth, Wind & Fire and indulged in a surprise vanilla meringue cake, according to People. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

lauren sanchez bachelorette menu

Sanchez and her bachelorette crew dined at Lafayette's on Thursday before having lunch at L'Avenue in Paris Friday. (Lauren Sanchez/Instagram)

Sanchez donned a white double-breasted coat with gold buttons, with a black-and-white satin off-the-shoulder cocktail dress underneath. She wore white heels and diamond earrings and held a matching purse that appeared to be in the shape of a diamond ring. Her hair was styled half up and half down with loose curls. 

Kardashian stepped out in a brown tube top, showcasing her toned midriff, and high-waisted dark gray leggings with a gold chained belt. She had a large fur stole draped over her shoulders and wore a gold necklace to match her belt.

KATY PERRY, LAUREN SANCHEZ SHOW OFF BLUE ORIGIN FLIGHT SUITS THAT BRING ‘SPICE TO SPACE’

Perry wore a strapless pink satin corset dress with white strappy heels.

katy perry with lauren sanchez

Perry, pictured with Sanchez, wore a pink satin corset dress. (KCS Presse / MEGA )

Sanchez shared moments from the celebration on Instagram, as she expressed gratitude to the women who came to celebrate her before she tied the knot with the Amazon founder.

"Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the woman who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way," her caption read. 

 Bezos proposed to Sanchez with a 30-carat diamond in 2023.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez smiled at the top of the stairs for the Met Gala 2024.

Jeff Bezos joined Lauren Sanchez on the Met Gala 2024 red carpet. (Getty Images)

W Magazine reported that Sanchez's 30-carat engagement ring is estimated to be worth anywhere between $3 million and $5 million. The outlet reported that Sanchez had two engagement parties – one in Beverly Hills and another in Positano, Italy.

Multiple reports claim that the Amazon billionaire and his fiancée of two years will be tying the knot this summer in Venice, with several outlets sharing that wedding invitations were sent to guests months ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.