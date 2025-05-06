Met Gala 2025: Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and other stars lead risqué fashion moments at after-parties

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood stars continued to turn heads after the biggest night in fashion at exclusive Met Gala 2025 after-parties.

Celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and others, stripped down to showcase daring ensembles after the annual Met Gala, which was hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Here's a look at several celebrities who swapped out their Met Gala looks for more risqué after-party fashion fits.

MET GALA 2025 SEES ZENDAYA, SYDNEY SWEENEY, MILEY CYRUS IN HEAD-TURNING FASHION

Reality star Kardashian laced up for a Met Gala after-party, donning a leather dress with a plunging neckline and a mesh corset. She had a shiny jacket with matching silver and black strappy heels. Kardashian styled her hair down with soft curls and opted for neutral makeup.

Bieber, the wife of singer Justin Bieber, stepped out in a golden cocktail dress that included a corset that cinched her waist. Bieber completed her look with matching gold heels and a mini-chained purse. Her brunette hair was styled down over her shoulders, and she wore nude lipstick for her makeup. Bieber was spotted leaving The Carlyle Hotel in New York, making her way to an exclusive after-party.

Model Brooks Nader flaunted her fit physique in a daring black gown. Her outfit was designed with one long black sleeve while the other arm was sleeveless and showed off her glowing skin. Nader styled her blonde hair in a high ponytail and accessorized with flashy gold earrings.

Former Sports Illustrated model Ashley Graham was spotted in a two-piece silver satin set at the Willy Chavarria Met Gala after-party. She wore metallic silver pointy heels and carried a matching mini purse. Graham's hair was styled in a sleek bun as she posed next to fellow model Cindy Bruna at the Mark Hotel in New York.

Former Disney star Jenna Ortega showed off her legs as she rocked a one-piece black blazer leotard. She accessorized her plunging outfit with a gold brooch in the shape of a rose on the silk lapel and matched her ensemble with black heels. She had a large clutch purse with a belt designed on the outside, and her hair was styled with pinned-up curls in the front.

Her fellow former Disney star, Sabrina Carpenter, followed close behind her in black pants and a matching tie over a white buttoned-up shirt and large yellow jacket. The two were headed to the A$AP Rocky x Ray Ban Met Gala after-party.

"Umbrella" singer Rihanna had her baby bump on display after her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, revealed at the 2025 Met Gala they were expecting their third child together. The singer-turned-business mogul wore a long black skirt with ties up the side and a black leather top with a matching jacket over it. Her hair was styled with a laced accessory and a side ponytail. She completed her look with a diamond necklace.

RIHANNA'S VIRAL LINGERIE MODEL FOR SAVAGE X FENTY BRAND CALLS FOR FAT PEOPLE TO BE 'CELEBRATED'

Supermodel Heidi Klum opted for a more casual look when the event was over. The "America's Got Talent" judge and former Victoria's Secret model wore a white tank top with a black bra underneath. She had her blonde hair styled down in loose curls and sported black sunglasses. Klum wore black leather pants and a matching jacket. Klum was seen holding hands with her daughter, Leni, who wore a little black long-sleeved dress at the party held at the "Jean's."

"Top Gun" actress Monica Barbaro stunned in a sheer floral dress. She wore black lingerie underneath and black heels. Barbaro posed on a red carpet outside the Mark Hotel in New York City and had her hair in curls.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The 2025 Met Gala's theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." According to the Met, the theme honors Black dandyism and "the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Vogue, Black dandyism is "a fashion revolution, a movement steeped in history, resistance, and pride." The hosts of this year's event include Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo and A$AP Rocky.