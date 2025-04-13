Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez show off Blue Origin flight suits that bring ‘spice to space’

Katy Perry shared a look at the space suits she, Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King and other members of the all-female Blue Origin team will be wearing for their launch on Monday.

Perry posted a group photo on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Happy International Day of Human Space Flight. Forever in awe of the Universe and its alignment."

In the photo, Perry, Sanchez, Gayle, scientists and activists Amanda Nguyen and Aisha Bowe and film producer Kerianne Flynn, all wear dark blue jumpsuit-style ensembles, adorned with a NASA patch, a patch with their last name, and the Blue Origin logo on one arm.

Sanchez also shared some behind-the-scenes video of people’s first reaction to the suit, walking into a room with fiancé and Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos, with people cheering the look.

The journalist showcased some more details of the suit, which she helped design, including flared pant legs, with a white feather design on the bottom of the left leg, part of the Blue Origin logo.

In another part of the clip, Sanchez got out of a car, stretching in the suit and saying, "Well, they’re comfortable. OK, that’s for sure!"

She also shared a video of the women posing for the photo shared by Perry.

In an interview with The New York Times, Sanchez explained her involvement in redesigning the space suit.

"Usually, you know, these suits are made for a man. Then they get tailored to fit a woman," she told the outlet.

Sanchez reached out to Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, the co-founders of the brand Monse, who are also creative directors of Oscar de la Renta, to rework the look.

"I think the suits are elegant, but they also bring a little spice to space," the 55-year-old said.

She added something Perry told her, "We’re putting the ‘a--’ in astronaut."

Perry made the quip in an interview with Elle earlier this month, telling the outlet, "Space is going to finally be glam. Let me tell you something. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that. We are going to put the 'a--' in astronaut."

Perry, Sanchez and the team will launch on April 14, and spend 11 minutes and reach 62 miles above Earth at the limits of its atmosphere. The women will not actually reach orbit.

The group on the upcoming NS-31 space flight will be the first all-women crew to launch into space since Russian astronaut Valentina Tereshkova flew a solo mission in 1963, according to Blue Origin.