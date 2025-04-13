Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez show off Blue Origin flight suits that bring ‘spice to space’

Sanchez worked with fashion designers to redo the look for the all-female flight crew

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
Katy Perry walks the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Video

Katy Perry walks the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Katy Perry turned heads when she posed for photographs on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet.

Katy Perry shared a look at the space suits she, Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King and other members of the all-female Blue Origin team will be wearing for their launch on Monday.

Perry posted a group photo on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Happy International Day of Human Space Flight. Forever in awe of the Universe and its alignment."

In the photo, Perry, Sanchez, Gayle, scientists and activists Amanda Nguyen and Aisha Bowe and film producer Kerianne Flynn, all wear dark blue jumpsuit-style ensembles, adorned with a NASA patch, a patch with their last name, and the Blue Origin logo on one arm.

Sanchez also shared some behind-the-scenes video of people’s first reaction to the suit, walking into a room with fiancé and Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos, with people cheering the look.

Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez posing together

Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez shared photos and video of their redesigned flight suits for their Blue Origin trip Monday. (Stefanie Keenan/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW

KATY PERRY HEADING TO SPACE WITH LAUREN SANCHEZ AND BLUE ORIGIN'S ALL-FEMALE CREW

The journalist showcased some more details of the suit, which she helped design, including flared pant legs, with a white feather design on the bottom of the left leg, part of the Blue Origin logo.

In another part of the clip, Sanchez got out of a car, stretching in the suit and saying, "Well, they’re comfortable. OK, that’s for sure!"

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW

She also shared a video of the women posing for the photo shared by Perry.

In an interview with The New York Times, Sanchez explained her involvement in redesigning the space suit.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Besos smiling

Sanchez, fiance to Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos, had a hand in redesigning the all-female crew's space suits. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Usually, you know, these suits are made for a man. Then they get tailored to fit a woman," she told the outlet. 

Sanchez reached out to Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, the co-founders of the brand Monse, who are also creative directors of Oscar de la Renta, to rework the look.

"I think the suits are elegant, but they also bring a little spice to space," the 55-year-old said.

She added something Perry told her, "We’re putting the ‘a--’ in astronaut."

Katy Perry next to a photo of Lauren Sanchez

Perry joked she, Sanchez, and the rest of the team are putting the "a-- in astronaut." (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Perry made the quip in an interview with Elle earlier this month, telling the outlet, "Space is going to finally be glam. Let me tell you something. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that. We are going to put the 'a--' in astronaut."

Perry, Sanchez and the team will launch on April 14, and spend 11 minutes and reach 62 miles above Earth at the limits of its atmosphere. The women will not actually reach orbit.

Katy Perry

Perry and the crew will complete their flight on Monday, April 14. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The group on the upcoming NS-31 space flight will be the first all-women crew to launch into space since Russian astronaut Valentina Tereshkova flew a solo mission in 1963, according to Blue Origin.

Trending