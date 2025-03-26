Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez's star-studded wedding guest list is Who's Who of Hollywood

Jeff Bezos proposed to Lauren Sanchez with a 30-carat diamond in 2023

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Washington Post strikers criticize owner Jeff Bezos during historic walk-out Video

Washington Post strikers criticize owner Jeff Bezos during historic walk-out

Several Washington Post reporters and Washington-Baltimore News Guild members criticized the Post's owner, Jeff Bezos, during a major strike against the outlet this week.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are heading to the altar – and some major Hollywood stars might be there to witness it.

Rumors have been swirling that the Amazon billionaire and his fiancée of two years will be tying the knot this summer in Venice. Reports have surfaced that wedding invitations have already been sent out. 

"News: After a nearly two-year engagement, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have sent out formal invitations for a wedding this summer in Venice, per sources familiar," Dylan Byers of Puck News reported on X last week.  

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Besos smiling

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are reportedly set to tie the knot this summer after a two-year engagement. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Bezos and Sanchez have several celebrities as friends who will likely be attending their lavish wedding.

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SANCHEZ MAIL OUT INVITATIONS FOR WEDDING: REPORT

Leonardo DiCaprio and Bezos have a long history of friendship and possibly will be one of the couple's elite wedding guests.

"After a nearly two-year engagement, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have sent out formal invitations for a wedding this summer in Venice, per sources familiar."

— Dylan Byers, Puck News reporter

DiCaprio and Bezos, along with Sanchez and DiCaprio's supermodel girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, were photographed on the billionaire's mega yacht in Italy last year.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom in Italy

Orlando Bloom and Leonardo DiCaprio vacationed in Italy with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez last year. (CIAOPIX/COBRA TEAM/FREZZALAFATA/BACKGRID)

According to Page Six, DiCaprio and Bezos have been pals for years and find "common ground in the fight against climate change and their work in environmental activism."

Bezos' yacht, known as Koru, is estimated to be worth $500 million and is 417 feet long. It homes an on-deck swimming pool, a movie theater, lounges and multiple business centers spread out between the three decks, per Luxuo.

Jeff Bezos' yacht

Jeff Bezos's yacht named Koru was seen docked at Port Everglades in November 2023. The 417-foot boat is said to be the world’s largest sailing yacht. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos on yacht

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos were seen on Bezos' yacht in Portofino, Italy, in June 2023. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

W Magazine reported that a portion of Sanchez and Bezos' wedding could occur on his mega-yacht in Italy.

Also on the trip to Italy in 2024 were Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. 

This is not the first time Bloom and Perry have been spotted vacationing with Sanchez and Bezos. In 2023, the two couples were photographed in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in Dubrovnik, Croatia in August 2023. (Photo: Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL/DeFodi Images News/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, are longtime friends of Bezos and Sanchez and could be expected to be on their wedding guest list. 

In 2023, Sanchez shared a few photos from Kim's birthday celebration. 

"What an absolute blast it was celebrating you," Sanchez said, tagging the reality television star. "Your kind heart shines equally as bright as your beauty, and it's a constant reminder of the incredible person you are, both inside and out. Wishing you endless happiness in the year ahead! Happy Birthday!" 

At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Kardashian, Jenner, Sanchez and Bezos were photographed with Lenny Kravitz, Sofía Vergara and Demi Lovato. 

Lenny Kravitz, Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian, Sofía Vergara, Kris Jenner, and Demi Lovato

Lenny Kravitz, Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian, Sofía Vergara, Kris Jenner and Demi Lovato attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

Kim also mingled with the soon-to-be newlyweds at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Jeff Besos, Lauren Sanchez and Kim Kardashian at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos and Kim Kardashian attended the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

Jenner has a longer history with Sanchez. They were first photographed together at the opening of the Endless Youth & Life boutique in Beverly Hills in 2010. Jenner's ex, Caitlyn Jenner, was also in the photo.

Kris Jenner, bruce Jenner, Lauren Sanchez

Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner and Lauren Sanchez at the opening of the Endless Youth & Life boutique in 2010. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/WireImage)

Eva Longoria could also be attending the Bezos-Sanchez wedding. 

Bezos, Sanchez and Longoria posed with television producer Cris Abrego at the 2024 Bezos Courage and Civility Awards. 

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez, Cris Abrego and Eva Longoria

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez, Cris Abrego and Eva Longoria attended the 2024 Bezos Courage and Civility Awards in March. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bezos Courage and Civility Awards)

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader and Sanchez have been longtime friends, which may imply she will be attending the wedding. In July, Sanchez uploaded photos from a weekend in New York with Nader. 

Sydney Sweeney liked the post back in 2024. 

It appears Sweeney and Sanchez are friendly because at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party, the duo and Bezos posed for a picture together. 

Sydney Sweeney, Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos, Sofía Vergara, Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer Patricof Vanity Fair after party

Sydney Sweeney, Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos, Sofía Vergara, Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer Patricof attended the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party. (Photo by Dave Benett/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

Sofía Vergara, Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer Patricof were also in the shot.

Bezos and Sanchez reportedly met in the mid-2010s but didn't go public with their relationship until 2019 – once Sanchez separated from her then-husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, and Bezos divorced Mackenzie Scott.

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez announced their engagement in 2023. (Getty Images)

W Magazine reported that Sanchez's 30-carat engagement ring is estimated to be anywhere between $3 million and $5 million. The outlet reported that Sanchez had two engagement parties – one in Beverly Hills and another in Positano, Italy.

Photos captured Robert Pattinson attending Bezos and Sanchez's Los Angeles engagement party with Suki Waterhouse in December 2023, according to Page Six. 

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's engagement party in December 2023. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

It's unclear how close Bezos and Pattinson's friendship is, but if he was invited to the engagement party, it may be safe to predict his attendance overseas for the big day.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

