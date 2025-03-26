Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez's star-studded wedding guest list is Who's Who of Hollywood

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are heading to the altar – and some major Hollywood stars might be there to witness it.

Rumors have been swirling that the Amazon billionaire and his fiancée of two years will be tying the knot this summer in Venice. Reports have surfaced that wedding invitations have already been sent out.

"News: After a nearly two-year engagement, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have sent out formal invitations for a wedding this summer in Venice, per sources familiar," Dylan Byers of Puck News reported on X last week.

Bezos and Sanchez have several celebrities as friends who will likely be attending their lavish wedding.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Bezos have a long history of friendship and possibly will be one of the couple's elite wedding guests.

DiCaprio and Bezos, along with Sanchez and DiCaprio's supermodel girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, were photographed on the billionaire's mega yacht in Italy last year.

According to Page Six, DiCaprio and Bezos have been pals for years and find "common ground in the fight against climate change and their work in environmental activism."

Bezos' yacht, known as Koru, is estimated to be worth $500 million and is 417 feet long. It homes an on-deck swimming pool, a movie theater, lounges and multiple business centers spread out between the three decks, per Luxuo.

W Magazine reported that a portion of Sanchez and Bezos' wedding could occur on his mega-yacht in Italy.

Also on the trip to Italy in 2024 were Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

This is not the first time Bloom and Perry have been spotted vacationing with Sanchez and Bezos. In 2023, the two couples were photographed in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Kim Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, are longtime friends of Bezos and Sanchez and could be expected to be on their wedding guest list.

In 2023, Sanchez shared a few photos from Kim's birthday celebration.

"What an absolute blast it was celebrating you," Sanchez said, tagging the reality television star. "Your kind heart shines equally as bright as your beauty, and it's a constant reminder of the incredible person you are, both inside and out. Wishing you endless happiness in the year ahead! Happy Birthday!"

At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Kardashian, Jenner, Sanchez and Bezos were photographed with Lenny Kravitz, Sofía Vergara and Demi Lovato.

Kim also mingled with the soon-to-be newlyweds at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Jenner has a longer history with Sanchez. They were first photographed together at the opening of the Endless Youth & Life boutique in Beverly Hills in 2010. Jenner's ex, Caitlyn Jenner, was also in the photo.

Eva Longoria could also be attending the Bezos-Sanchez wedding.

Bezos, Sanchez and Longoria posed with television producer Cris Abrego at the 2024 Bezos Courage and Civility Awards.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader and Sanchez have been longtime friends, which may imply she will be attending the wedding. In July, Sanchez uploaded photos from a weekend in New York with Nader.

Sydney Sweeney liked the post back in 2024.

It appears Sweeney and Sanchez are friendly because at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party, the duo and Bezos posed for a picture together.

Sofía Vergara, Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer Patricof were also in the shot.

Bezos and Sanchez reportedly met in the mid-2010s but didn't go public with their relationship until 2019 – once Sanchez separated from her then-husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, and Bezos divorced Mackenzie Scott.

W Magazine reported that Sanchez's 30-carat engagement ring is estimated to be anywhere between $3 million and $5 million. The outlet reported that Sanchez had two engagement parties – one in Beverly Hills and another in Positano, Italy.

Photos captured Robert Pattinson attending Bezos and Sanchez's Los Angeles engagement party with Suki Waterhouse in December 2023, according to Page Six.

It's unclear how close Bezos and Pattinson's friendship is, but if he was invited to the engagement party, it may be safe to predict his attendance overseas for the big day.

