Entertainment

Mystery couple mistaken for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez at Cannes

The real couple is expected at the festival, where Sánchez will receive a women empowerment award

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
close
Gayle King reveals Katy Perry, Blue Origin space flight crew’s next mission Video

Gayle King reveals Katy Perry, Blue Origin space flight crew’s next mission

TV host Gayle King tells Fox News Digital at the Time 100 Gala what it was like flying with the all-female Blue Origin space flight crew.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez made a splash on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet — but things weren't completely as they seemed.

A couple, who share an uncanny resemblance to the famed businessman and his soon-to-be wife, turned heads while walking the red carpet at the premiere of "Dossier 137" on Thursday.

The unknown woman posed for photos while walking the red carpet in a strapless black and white dress with floral designs on top which transitioned into a full black skirt.

The gentleman wore a black tuxedo and a bow tie. They each also wore dark sunglasses, further concealing their true identities.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez look-alikes walked the red carpet at Cannes.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez look-alikes walked the red carpet at Cannes. (Getty Images)

KATY PERRY, LAUREN SANCHEZ SHOW OFF BLUE ORIGIN FLIGHT SUITS THAT BRING ‘SPICE TO SPACE’

While these two may not actually be Sánchez and Bezos, the famous couple are expected to attend the film festival, as Sánchez is set to receive the 2025 Global Gift Women Empowerment Award at the annual Global Gift Foundation charity gala.

The foundation announced its decision to honor Sánchez on Instagram, calling her "a powerful voice for women around the world" whose many qualities, including her "strength, vision, and compassion uplift and inspire."

"Through her leadership, she opens doors for others to rise," the post read. "Whether advocating for climate justice with the Bezos Earth Fund or creating safe, dignified spaces for families through This Is About Humanity, Lauren leads with purpose, and brings others with her."

Sánchez was recently in the news as part of the all-female flight crew of the Blue Origin New Shepard mission. She was joined by pop star Katy Perry, American TV personality Gayle King, STEMBoard CEO Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyễn and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

Mark Zuckerberg in a dark suit and red tie stands next to Lauren Sánchez in a white jacket next to Jeff Bezos in a dark suit

The couple are expected to attend the festival, as Sánchez is set to receive an award. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

During the 10-minute, 21-second mission, the women traveled more than 62 miles above Earth, crossing the internationally recognized boundary of space and experienced a few minutes of zero gravity.

"I came back to Earth… but something in me is still up there," Sánchez wrote on Instagram after the space flight. "There’s a silence in space that somehow made everything feel more alive. I looked down at our planet and felt how fragile and beautiful it all is. And how deeply connected we are."

Following the mission, many celebrities shared their opinion on the decision to go through with it, with some questioning whether it was a good use of resources.

Actress Olivia Wilde shared a meme of Perry getting off the spacecraft, writing, "Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess."

The all-female Blue Origin crew

Sánchez was part of an all-female flight crew to space. (Blue Origin via AP)

In response to the backlash, Sánchez explained she gets "really fired up" when she sees the comments.

"I would love to have them come to Blue Origin and see the thousands of employees that don't just work here but they put their heart and soul into this vehicle," she said. "They love their work and they love the mission and it's a big deal for them."

"So when we hear comments like that, I just say, 'Trust me. Come with me. I'll show you what this is about, and it's, it's really eye-opening,'" she added. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Bezos and Sánchez for comment.

