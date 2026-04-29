Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Entertainment

Lauren Sánchez Bezos heats up ahead of Met Gala with string of daring, skin-baring looks

Jeff Bezos's wife is expected to add another standout look at the Met Gala, just days away

By Janelle Ash Fox News
close
Trump says he'll call CEOs like Jeff Bezos if he has disagreement, calls him 'very nice guy' Video

Trump says he'll call CEOs like Jeff Bezos if he has disagreement, calls him 'very nice guy'

President Donald Trump defended his tariff policy in an interview with NBC News on Sunday, saying that he would reach out to CEOs like Jeff Bezos if he has disagreements over their response to tariffs.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lauren Sánchez Bezos has a long history of bold fashion choices, and with the Met Gala just days away, Jeff Bezos’s wife is expected to add yet another standout look to her collection.

Back in 2020, Sanchez made her red carpet debut with Bezos at the Amazon Prime Video event in India. Her first time stepping out with her future husband was in a very low-cut, black and red dress with a high slit.

She styled her signature black hair with a side part and Bezos was in a black and silver abstract blazer.

Lauren Sánchez posing on the red carpet at amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 in Cap d'Antibes France

Lauren Sánchez Bezos has a long history of risque looks. (Ryan Emberley/amfAR)

At the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party, Sanchez and Bezos posed for photos in matching black looks. Sanchez wore a black dress, with sequined details. The dress featured a deep-plunging neckline and was completely sheer from the waist down.

Lauren Sanchez Bezos

Lauren Sánchez pictured in May 2025 at the amfAR Gala Cannes in France. (Marco Barada/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Lauren Sanchez and Bezos red carpet debut

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos made their red carpet debut at the Amazon Prime Video celebration on January 16, 2020 in Mumbai, India. (Prodip Guha/Getty Images)

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos standing together at an event venue.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 12, 2023. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

LAUREN SÁNCHEZ BEZOS DEFENDS RISQUÉ TRUMP INAUGURATION LOOK AFTER BACKLASH

2024 was a big year for Sanchez's looks. In January, the former journalist and Bezos attended Milan Fashion Week hand-in-hand. Sanchez wore a sheer, lace floor-length black dress with a corset-style top. She wore a pair of black underwear underneath her sheer dress and had a black blazer hung over her shoulders.

Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sanchez walking at Milan Fashion Week menswear event

Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez attended Milan Fashion Week in 2024. (Robino Salvatore/GC Images)

Bezos was seen holding Sanchez's hand in a black velvet suit.

In March, the couple attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Sanchez wore a red, toile gown with a deep plunging neckline. She wore a statement, diamond necklace with matching earrings on the carpet.

Lauren Sánchez wearing a red gown standing with Jeff Bezos in a tuxedo on a red carpet

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The following month, Bezos and Sanchez attended the White House State Dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida under the former President Biden administration. Sanchez put her chest on display in an off-the-shoulder, lace red gown. The corset of her dress was sheer and meshed into a solid, satin red fabric.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arriving at the White House for a state dinner

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrive at the White House for a state dinner hosted by former President Joe Biden in 2024. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and fiancee Lauren Sanchez arriving at the White House

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez arrive at the White House for a state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on April 10, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

In Jan. 2025, Sánchez wore a risqué look at President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Sanchez wore a white Alexander McQueen pantsuit featuring a fitted satin-trimmed blazer with a plunging V-neck and wide-leg trousers.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She skipped a traditional blouse and instead opted for a white lace bra. She completed the look with a fuzzy coat for the wintry day. Sánchez Bezos also paired the outfit with a smoky eye, glossy nude lips and a sleek updo. Her billionaire beau wore a suit with an oxblood tie.

Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, Priscilla Chan, and Lauren Sanchez attending the U.S. Capitol

Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, Priscilla Chan, and Lauren Sanchez at President Donald Trump's inauguration. (Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

Following the event, Sanchez faced backlash for her choice of outfit. She told the New York Times that she was "super proud of herself," but acknowledged "no lace at the White House. Noted."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending

Close modal

Continue