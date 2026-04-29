Lauren Sánchez Bezos heats up ahead of Met Gala with string of daring, skin-baring looks

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Lauren Sánchez Bezos has a long history of bold fashion choices, and with the Met Gala just days away, Jeff Bezos’s wife is expected to add yet another standout look to her collection.

Back in 2020, Sanchez made her red carpet debut with Bezos at the Amazon Prime Video event in India. Her first time stepping out with her future husband was in a very low-cut, black and red dress with a high slit.

She styled her signature black hair with a side part and Bezos was in a black and silver abstract blazer.

At the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party, Sanchez and Bezos posed for photos in matching black looks. Sanchez wore a black dress, with sequined details. The dress featured a deep-plunging neckline and was completely sheer from the waist down.

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2024 was a big year for Sanchez's looks. In January, the former journalist and Bezos attended Milan Fashion Week hand-in-hand. Sanchez wore a sheer, lace floor-length black dress with a corset-style top. She wore a pair of black underwear underneath her sheer dress and had a black blazer hung over her shoulders.

Bezos was seen holding Sanchez's hand in a black velvet suit.

In March, the couple attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Sanchez wore a red, toile gown with a deep plunging neckline. She wore a statement, diamond necklace with matching earrings on the carpet.

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The following month, Bezos and Sanchez attended the White House State Dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida under the former President Biden administration. Sanchez put her chest on display in an off-the-shoulder, lace red gown. The corset of her dress was sheer and meshed into a solid, satin red fabric.

In Jan. 2025, Sánchez wore a risqué look at President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Sanchez wore a white Alexander McQueen pantsuit featuring a fitted satin-trimmed blazer with a plunging V-neck and wide-leg trousers.

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She skipped a traditional blouse and instead opted for a white lace bra. She completed the look with a fuzzy coat for the wintry day. Sánchez Bezos also paired the outfit with a smoky eye, glossy nude lips and a sleek updo. Her billionaire beau wore a suit with an oxblood tie.

Following the event, Sanchez faced backlash for her choice of outfit. She told the New York Times that she was "super proud of herself," but acknowledged "no lace at the White House. Noted."

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