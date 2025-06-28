Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

Lauren Sánchez Bezos shows off wedding ring during first post-wedding appearance with Jeff Bezos in Venice

Celebrity guests, including Sydney Sweeney and Orlando Bloom, joined the couple at Harry's Bar

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Jeff Bezos exits hotel in Venice ahead of wedding to Lauren Sánchez Video

Jeff Bezos exits hotel in Venice ahead of wedding to Lauren Sánchez

Billionaire Jeff Bezos left the Aman Hotel in Venice, Italy for San Giorgio Maggiore Island, where his wedding to Lauren Sánchez will be hosted.

The new Mr. and Mrs. Bezos are out and about the day after saying, "I do" in a lavish Italian wedding.

On Saturday, Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos were seen arriving at Harry's Bar in Venice, Italy. The couple smiled and waved at the masses as they were escorted by bodyguards.

In some photos, Lauren could be seen sporting a wedding ring, sans her striking engagement ring.

Jeff and Lauren Bezos

Jeff and Lauren Bezos were spotted the day after their Italian wedding ceremony. (Stefano RellandiniAFP via Getty Images)

Lauren Sanchez wedding band

Lauren Sánchez showed off her wedding band on Saturday. (Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

Jeff Bezos blows a kiss to the camera as he stands beside Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos blows a kiss to the camera as he leaves Harry's Bar with Lauren Sánchez Bezos. (Andrea Pattaro / AFP)

Several other celebrities joined the newlyweds at the venue Saturday. Usher and his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, were seen arriving at the event, while Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, made their own appearance. A reportedly newly single Orlando Bloom was also in attendance.

Model Karlie Kloss and actress Sydney Sweeney were seen leaving the restaurant as well.

Karlie Kloss and Sydney sweeney walking the streets of Venice

Karlie Kloss and Sydney Sweeney pictured Saturday in Venice. (Andrea Cremascoli/GC Images)

Usher

Usher and his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, arrived at Harry's Bar a day after the Bezos wedding. (Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images)

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom left Harry's Bar the day after the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. (Andrea Cremascoli/GC Images)

Kris Jenner

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner attend an event at Harry's Bar following the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. (Luigi Iorio/GC Images)

Friday was the couple's big day.

Shortly after tying the knot, Lauren took to Instagram to debut her wedding dress and new name. Her updated Instagram account now reads, "Lauren Sánchez Bezos."

Jeff Bezos waving with Lauren Sanchez

Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos waved to on-lookers with his new wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, in Italy on Saturday. (Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images)

Lauren Sanchez

Lauren Sánchez Bezos arrived at Harry's Bar restaurant a day after her wedding to Jeff Bezos. (Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images)

"06/27/2025," she captioned her post, adding a red heart. She also debuted her wedding gown on the cover of Vogue.

Her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress was a mermaid-style lace gown with sheer long sleeves and a high neckline. She told Vogue in her cover story she felt "like a princess."

She acknowledged that her wedding gown was more conservative than the revealing looks she has worn in the past.

Jeff waving with Lauren Bezos

Jeff and Lauren returned to their hotel after getting lunch in Venice, Italy on Saturday. (Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

Lauren and Jeff smiling

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos on Saturday, June 28. (Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images)

"It is a departure from what people expect," she said, "from what I expect — but it’s very much me."

Lauren said she was expecting Jeff to be surprised. 

"It is a departure from what people expect, from what I expect — but it’s very much me."

— Lauren Sánchez Bezos

"Yes. I think he will be pleasantly surprised. I think he’s going to be so happy. I mean, it’s so elegant. It’s timeless," she said.

Lauren Sanchez in white mermaid wedding gown with lace sleeves and a veil beside Jeff Bezos in a classic black tuxedo

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos on the day of their wedding in Venice, Italy, June 27, 2025. (laurensanchezbezos via Reuters)

Her two sons, Nikko and Evan, walked her down the aisle, she revealed to Vogue. Her daughter, Ella, was her maid of honor and delivered a reading during the wedding ceremony. All three of her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, were wearing Dolce & Gabbana for her wedding.

A-list guests arrived in style for the wedding, including Oprah Winfrey and best friend Gayle King. Also seen making their way to the festivities were Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss, along with tech titan Bill Gates and Bezos’ father, Miguel Bezos.

Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King

Gayle King (R) and Oprah Winfrey leave the Gritti Palace Hotel for the Bezos wedding on Friday. (Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images)

Celebrities have been flooding the Italian streets for days prior to the luxurious wedding, one of the year’s most talked-about celebrations. 

On Thursday, celebrities such as Bloom, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, DiCaprio, Kylie Jenner and others boarded water taxis at various luxurious hotels in Venice, Italy, ahead of the couple's extravagant welcome party.

Orlando Bloom arrives at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding festivities.

Actor Orlando Bloom exited his hotel in Venice, Italy on Thursday. (Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

According to People, the couple hosted a welcome party for their guests in a closed cloister adjacent to the Madonna dell'Orto church Thursday night. 

Guests reportedly arrived in a convoy of about 30 boats. According to the outlet, guests were served pizza cooked onsite by a famous Neapolitan chef. 

Lauren Sanchez heading to wedding festivities.

Lauren Sánchez wore a figure-hugging gold gown with floral embroidery to a pre-wedding event on Thursday. (Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images)

Throughout the day, baskets of white and purple flowers were brought in to decorate the venue, along with a piano, People reported.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon and Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

