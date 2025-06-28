Lauren Sánchez Bezos shows off wedding ring during first post-wedding appearance with Jeff Bezos in Venice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The new Mr. and Mrs. Bezos are out and about the day after saying, "I do" in a lavish Italian wedding.

On Saturday, Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos were seen arriving at Harry's Bar in Venice, Italy. The couple smiled and waved at the masses as they were escorted by bodyguards.

In some photos, Lauren could be seen sporting a wedding ring, sans her striking engagement ring.

Several other celebrities joined the newlyweds at the venue Saturday. Usher and his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, were seen arriving at the event, while Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, made their own appearance. A reportedly newly single Orlando Bloom was also in attendance.

Model Karlie Kloss and actress Sydney Sweeney were seen leaving the restaurant as well.

Friday was the couple's big day.

Shortly after tying the knot, Lauren took to Instagram to debut her wedding dress and new name. Her updated Instagram account now reads, "Lauren Sánchez Bezos."

"06/27/2025," she captioned her post, adding a red heart. She also debuted her wedding gown on the cover of Vogue.

Her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress was a mermaid-style lace gown with sheer long sleeves and a high neckline. She told Vogue in her cover story she felt "like a princess."

She acknowledged that her wedding gown was more conservative than the revealing looks she has worn in the past.

"It is a departure from what people expect," she said, "from what I expect — but it’s very much me."

Lauren said she was expecting Jeff to be surprised.

"Yes. I think he will be pleasantly surprised. I think he’s going to be so happy. I mean, it’s so elegant. It’s timeless," she said.

Her two sons, Nikko and Evan, walked her down the aisle, she revealed to Vogue. Her daughter, Ella, was her maid of honor and delivered a reading during the wedding ceremony. All three of her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, were wearing Dolce & Gabbana for her wedding.

A-list guests arrived in style for the wedding, including Oprah Winfrey and best friend Gayle King. Also seen making their way to the festivities were Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss, along with tech titan Bill Gates and Bezos’ father, Miguel Bezos.

Celebrities have been flooding the Italian streets for days prior to the luxurious wedding, one of the year’s most talked-about celebrations.

On Thursday, celebrities such as Bloom, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, DiCaprio, Kylie Jenner and others boarded water taxis at various luxurious hotels in Venice, Italy, ahead of the couple's extravagant welcome party.

According to People , the couple hosted a welcome party for their guests in a closed cloister adjacent to the Madonna dell'Orto church Thursday night.

Guests reportedly arrived in a convoy of about 30 boats. According to the outlet, guests were served pizza cooked onsite by a famous Neapolitan chef.

Throughout the day, baskets of white and purple flowers were brought in to decorate the venue, along with a piano, People reported.

