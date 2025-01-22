Lauren Sánchez transforms from buttoned-up TV news gal to bombshell socialite

Throughout the course of her career, Lauren Sánchez has exuded confidence in everything she does. From her early days as an on-air journalist to becoming a high-powered philanthropist and licensed pilot, the 55-year-old New Mexico native has yet to slow down.

"Lauren has amazing intuition," her fiancé, Amazon's executive chair, Jeff Bezos, told Vogue in 2023. "She sees things that other people don’t see. She’s really very sensitive to other people and what they’re thinking."

While there's no doubt Sánchez can find success with any endeavor, it's her approach to fashion and her evolution of style that has recently gained the attention of many.

On Monday, Sánchez turned heads while attending President Donald Trump's inauguration wearing a white, tailored Alexander McQueen pantsuit with a blazer that exposed her lacy bra.

The look, which she has rocked a few different times before, had fans questioning her motive.

"Really, a bra plainly visible," one user wrote on X. "Today is NOT a night club event. Show some class & dignity."

However, some were quick to come to Sánchez's defense.

"Girl you ate that inaugural look don’t pay attention to no haters," one user commented, to which Sánchez liked.

Comedian Whitney Cummings took to social media to semi-defend Sánchez's wardrobe as well.

"We are not going to hate on this woman. She is a businesswoman and her decisions have gotten her this far," she said in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday. "I respect this woman’s judgment. We all wish we had it, let’s be honest."

"I don’t blame her," she added. "I blame white lace. White lace always looks cheap. … She’s with the head of Amazon, and she looks like she got that top on Temu."

Sánchez was a good sport about the video by commenting with a single red heart.

The future Mrs. Bezos is no stranger to scrutiny, especially when it comes to her appearance.

Kick-starting her career as an anchor and reporter at various local news stations in Phoenix and Los Angeles throughout the '90s and early 2000s, the mother of three never shied away from flaunting her curves.

"I always found it interesting that people say, ‘Well, Lauren, you definitely dress more for men.’ I actually dress for myself," she told Vogue in 2023.

But her look back then has undoubtedly evolved to what it is today.

"Her style hasn’t changed any more than anyone else’s style would change throughout their life. Lauren embraces, and I’m sure works very hard at, her body and is vocal through her clothing choices," Amanda Massi, celebrity stylist, told Fox News Digital.

"Daring vs. conservative, bold vs. reserved style, it doesn’t matter," she added. "Style is a physical representation of your personality and lifestyle, but it’s important to dress appropriately for the given occasions."

While Sánchez often opted for more conservative yet sexy looks in the past, these days she continues to push the boundaries with plunging necklines, body-hugging silhouette gowns and more.

"I really think I am coming into who I am, and I know what feels good," Sánchez, whose favorite designers include Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino, told Vogue.

As for her inspirations, Sánchez looks to Salma Hayek and Amal Clooney.

"Why? Because they dress for who they are, and that authenticity, I think, comes through," she told the outlet.

Massi said Sánchez's fashion-forward approach says a lot about who she is and how she feels in her own body.

"As a maximalist stylist with a majority of my female clients embracing a daring and bold look, I strongly feel that what you wear sends a message to the world before you have the chance to speak; so it’s important to make the right impression within the context of where the outfit is being worn," said Massi. "Lauren’s fashion choices say that she is comfortable in her own skin and is proud of her body."

Behind the glitz and glam, however, Sánchez prefers a more downplayed look while in the comfort of her home.

"You see her, this beautiful force all done up in ball gowns, but the truth is most of the time we are on the couch in sweats and yoga pants playing Sloppy Dice or Heads Up on our phones," Sánchez's sister, Elena Sánchez Blair, told Vogue in 2023.