Orlando Bloom arrives solo for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez wedding amid Katy Perry split reports

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Tom Brady and Oprah Winfrey among other celebrities shown arriving in Venice

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom in real estate battle with dying veteran Video

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom in real estate battle with dying veteran

'Outnumbered' reacts to the years-long legal battle between an elderly veteran suffering from Huntington's disease and the celebrity power couple in California.

Orlando Bloom has touched down in Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding, sans Katy Perry. 

The couple, who have been together for nine years and share one daughter together, have reportedly split, according to People

The split comes two months after Perry flew to space with Sanchez on Bezos' Blue Origin spacecraft. While Perry did attend Sanchez's bachelorette party last month, she is currently in Australia for her world tour.

JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SÁNCHEZ ARRIVE IN VENICE AS WEDDING FESTIVITIES BEGIN

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have reportedly split after nine years together. (Getty Images)

On Thursday, the 48-year-old British actor was seen greeting Kim Kardashian, and later, photographed dining with pals. 

Orlando Bloom hugs Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Orlando Bloom greet ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Italy. (Luigi Iorio/GC Images)

Representatives for Perry and Bloom did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Other celebrities such as Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Tom Brady and Oprah Winfrey were also photographed arriving in Venice, Italy ahead of the Bezos-Sanchez wedding set to take place in the coming days.

Kim, who was wearing a two-piece black Balenciaga ensemble, was seen waving to onlookers as she boarded a water-taxi with mom Kris and sister, Khloe. 

Kim Kardashian wearing a risque black crop top with a black skirt and a black jacket

Kim Kardashian, wearing a black Belenciaga ensemble, is shown boarding a water taxi in Venice, Italy. (ANDREA PATTARO/AFP via Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner in black ensembles in Venice

Kim Kardashian was accompanied by her mother, Kris Jenner. (Luigi Iorio/GC Images)

Oprah Winfrey and former NFL star Tom Brady were also seen boarding their individual water taxis as well. 

Oprah Winfrey in all-white outfit in Venice

Oprah Winfrey arrives at Venice Marco Polo airport ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding. (Stefano Mazzola/GC Images)

Tom Brady in a baseball cap and hoodie carrying a bag.

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady boards a water taxi after arriving in Italy. (Stefano Mazzola/GC Images)

On Wednesday, the soon-to-be newlyweds were seen out and about in Venice.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos in Venice

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are sighted ahead of their wedding on June 25, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images)

According to multiple reports, the couple decided to change one of their wedding venues in Venice because of security concerns and possible protests.

The couple had planned to hold a wedding party at the historic Scuola Grande della Misericordia in the Cannaregio section of the city, but are now said to be moving it to the harder-to-reach Arsenale, a former shipyard, which is completely surrounded by water and only reachable by boat when connecting bridges are raised, BBC News and Reuters reported.

A number of other celebrities are invited to the wedding festivities, which remain a secret but are expected to kick off on Thursday and end Saturday in the picturesque Italian city. 

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez arrive in Venice, Italy ahead of their wedding day Video

Despite ongoing protests from local Venetians, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro told The Associated Press that the city is "very proud" to be hosting the couple's wedding. 

"We are very proud," Brugnaro said. "I don’t know if I will have time [to meet Bezos and Sánchez], or if he will, to meet and shake hands, but it’s an honor that they chose Venice. Venice once again reveals itself to be a global stage."

