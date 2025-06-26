Orlando Bloom arrives solo for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez wedding amid Katy Perry split reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Orlando Bloom has touched down in Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding, sans Katy Perry.

The couple, who have been together for nine years and share one daughter together, have reportedly split, according to People.

The split comes two months after Perry flew to space with Sanchez on Bezos' Blue Origin spacecraft. While Perry did attend Sanchez's bachelorette party last month, she is currently in Australia for her world tour.

JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SÁNCHEZ ARRIVE IN VENICE AS WEDDING FESTIVITIES BEGIN

On Thursday, the 48-year-old British actor was seen greeting Kim Kardashian, and later, photographed dining with pals.

Representatives for Perry and Bloom did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Other celebrities such as Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Tom Brady and Oprah Winfrey were also photographed arriving in Venice, Italy ahead of the Bezos-Sanchez wedding set to take place in the coming days.

Kim, who was wearing a two-piece black Balenciaga ensemble, was seen waving to onlookers as she boarded a water-taxi with mom Kris and sister, Khloe.

Oprah Winfrey and former NFL star Tom Brady were also seen boarding their individual water taxis as well.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

On Wednesday, the soon-to-be newlyweds were seen out and about in Venice.

According to multiple reports, the couple decided to change one of their wedding venues in Venice because of security concerns and possible protests.

The couple had planned to hold a wedding party at the historic Scuola Grande della Misericordia in the Cannaregio section of the city, but are now said to be moving it to the harder-to-reach Arsenale, a former shipyard, which is completely surrounded by water and only reachable by boat when connecting bridges are raised, BBC News and Reuters reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A number of other celebrities are invited to the wedding festivities, which remain a secret but are expected to kick off on Thursday and end Saturday in the picturesque Italian city.

WATCH: JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SANCHEZ ARRIVE IN VENICE, ITALY AHEAD OF THEIR WEDDING DAY

Despite ongoing protests from local Venetians, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro told The Associated Press that the city is "very proud" to be hosting the couple's wedding.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER