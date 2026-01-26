‘Landman’ star Ali Larter admits bikini scenes are the ‘hardest’ part of filming hit show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ali Larter admitted that her bikini scenes in "Landman" are the most challenging for her to film.

During an interview with People magazine, the 49-year-old actress, who plays Angela Norris in the hit Paramount+ series, described shooting scenes in which her character wears a bikini as "tough, in a weird way."

"I don't think there's an actress alive that's like, 'Woo! Got a bikini scene!' " Larter said. "Nobody wants to do it."

"Those are the hardest for me," she continued. "I don't enjoy them. It's just part of the story that I'm telling, and I'm an actress, so I get on board. But those are definitely my least favorite."

Angela is the confident and glamorous ex-wife of Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris. The "Varsity Blues" star noted that her character is "so physical and loves the spray tans, and the blonde."

Larter explained that portraying Angela, who is often clad in revealing clothing, requires effort and discipline to ensure that she is "staying in shape for this role and all that comes with it."

While speaking with People in November, Larter shared how she adheres to a strict diet and fitness routine while filming the show.

"I'll tell you what. I work really hard, OK? I'm not pretending that I don't," she said. "I'm up at 4:30 [a.m.] on Mondays. I go for a run. It's only 30 minutes. I try to eat very clean, but I eat. I'm one of those protein mommies. I eat so much protein all day long. It works for me."

She explained that, in addition to running, she also does "a lot of strength training."

"In the end, anytime you have to put on a bathing suit and walk in front of anybody, it's really difficult," she said. "When I look around, the sexiest women I know are the women that own it. So, part of getting there with Angela is owning it."

"But no matter what, it's like, I've got to spend all this time fighting off my own insecurities, my own anxiety, to be able to put on that bikini and walk into these scenes," she admitted.

Larter told People that "there is no space in my mind for insecurity" when playing Angela.

"I wouldn't be able to do it if I allowed insecurity to creep in," she said. "And I really do believe, sexiness — yeah, she's sexy on the outside, but guess what? She's owning it on the inside, too."

When she isn't busy filming "Landman," Larter told People she is sleeping in and spending time with her family.

"I fall apart on the weekends. I lay in bed, sometimes 12 hours," she said. "I'm not kidding you."

In June, Larter stunned fans when she posted a mirror selfie of her in her trailer wearing a red bikini while filming season two of "Landman."

In the caption, she opened up about how "playing a character that is so comfortable in her body drives me," sharing that she had recently filmed a bikini scene for the show and then shared how she preps for those scenes.

Her prep included waking up at 5:30 in the morning and drinking celery juice and coffee , as well as a workout, after which she would "dunk my face in ice water, slather with oil cause of my spray tan," and leave for work by 7 in the morning.

During her recent interview with People, Larter also shared which type of scenes she most enjoys filming.

"My favorite is when I get to have a real, honest quiet exchange between Tommy and Angela," she said. "I just love that. And I love the old folks!"

The first and second seasons of "Landman" are currently available to stream on Paramount+.