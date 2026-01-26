Expand / Collapse search
‘Landman’ star Ali Larter admits bikini scenes are the ‘hardest’ part of filming hit show

The 49-year-old actress plays Billy Bob Thornton's glamorous ex-wife Angela Norris in the hit Paramount+ series

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Landman star Ali Larter poses on Critics Choice Awards red carpet Video

Landman star Ali Larter poses on Critics Choice Awards red carpet

Ali Larter attended the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 4 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Ali Larter admitted that her bikini scenes in "Landman" are the most challenging for her to film. 

During an interview with People magazine, the 49-year-old actress, who plays Angela Norris in the hit Paramount+ series, described shooting scenes in which her character wears a bikini as "tough, in a weird way."

"I don't think there's an actress alive that's like, 'Woo! Got a bikini scene!' " Larter said. "Nobody wants to do it."

Ali Larter smiles in "Landman"

"Landman" star Ali Larter admitted that scenes in which she is wearing a bikini are her "least favorite" to film.  (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

"Those are the hardest for me," she continued. "I don't enjoy them. It's just part of the story that I'm telling, and I'm an actress, so I get on board. But those are definitely my least favorite."

Angela is the confident and glamorous ex-wife of Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris. The "Varsity Blues" star noted that her character is "so physical and loves the spray tans, and the blonde." 

Larter explained that portraying Angela, who is often clad in revealing clothing, requires effort and discipline to ensure that she is "staying in shape for this role and all that comes with it."

Ali Larter and Michelle Randolph in bikinis in "Landman"

Larter described bikini scenes as "tough, in weird way." (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

While speaking with People in November, Larter shared how she adheres to a strict diet and fitness routine while filming the show.

"I'll tell you what. I work really hard, OK? I'm not pretending that I don't," she said. "I'm up at 4:30 [a.m.] on Mondays. I go for a run. It's only 30 minutes. I try to eat very clean, but I eat. I'm one of those protein mommies. I eat so much protein all day long. It works for me."

She explained that, in addition to running, she also does "a lot of strength training."

Ali Larter and Michelle Randolph lay by the pool in bikinis in Landman

Larter plays the confident and glamorous Angela in "Landman" while Michelle Randolph portrays her daughter Ainsley.  (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

"In the end, anytime you have to put on a bathing suit and walk in front of anybody, it's really difficult," she said. "When I look around, the sexiest women I know are the women that own it. So, part of getting there with Angela is owning it."

"But no matter what, it's like, I've got to spend all this time fighting off my own insecurities, my own anxiety, to be able to put on that bikini and walk into these scenes," she admitted.

Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter in Landman

Angela is the ex-wife of Bily Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris. (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Ali Larter smiles at Billy Bob Thornton in Landman

Larter explained that she has to overcome her own insecurities while playing Angela.  (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Larter told People that "there is no space in my mind for insecurity" when playing Angela.

"I wouldn't be able to do it if I allowed insecurity to creep in," she said. "And I really do believe, sexiness — yeah, she's sexy on the outside, but guess what? She's owning it on the inside, too."

Ali Larter in a red top in "Landman"

Larter said that part of playing Angela is "owning it." (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

When she isn't busy filming "Landman," Larter told People she is sleeping in and spending time with her family.

"I fall apart on the weekends. I lay in bed, sometimes 12 hours," she said. "I'm not kidding you."

Ali Larter and Michelle Randolph wear bikinis in "Landman"

The actress explained that she adheres to a strict fitness and diet regimen while preparing for the role. (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

In June, Larter stunned fans when she posted a mirror selfie of her in her trailer wearing a red bikini while filming season two of "Landman."

In the caption, she opened up about how "playing a character that is so comfortable in her body drives me," sharing that she had recently filmed a bikini scene for the show and then shared how she preps for those scenes.

Ali Larter and Michelle Randolph take a selfie at the gym in "Landman"

Larter's regimen includes 4:30am workouts and a clean diet.  (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Ali Larter leans on lockers in "Landman"

When she is not filming "Landman," Larter said she sleeps in and spends time with her family.  (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Her prep included waking up at 5:30 in the morning and drinking celery juice and coffee, as well as a workout, after which she would "dunk my face in ice water, slather with oil cause of my spray tan," and leave for work by 7 in the morning.

During her recent interview with People, Larter also shared which type of scenes she most enjoys filming.

Ali Larter and Billy Bob Thornton kiss in "Landman"

The actress said that her favorite scenes are with Thornton.  (Ryan Green/Paramount+.)

"My favorite is when I get to have a real, honest quiet exchange between Tommy and Angela," she said. "I just love that. And I love the old folks!"

The first and second seasons of "Landman" are currently available to stream on Paramount+. 

