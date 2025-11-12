'Landman' star Ali Larter escaped to Idaho after Hollywood's 'many' social demands

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ali Larter is looking forward to heading back home to Idaho and relaxing with her family.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the 49-year-old actress discussed season two of the hit Paramount+ show "Landman," and the exact moment she and her husband Hayes MacArthur realized they wanted to stay in Idaho – after moving there during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"We went for two months thinking that the kids' schools would be reopened in California, and they weren't," she recalled. "And so they were doing online, and the schools there were open. And so we were able to put our six-year-old daughter in kindergarten for the spring semester."

"And that was a huge thing for us because we just wanted her to be around other children and have that kindergarten experience, and during that time we met some amazing families just organically by the school," she continued. "And living in the town and just skiing with our children. And we really spent a tremendous amount of time together as a family."

After living in Idaho during the latter half of the school year, Larter and her family returned to Los Angeles for the summer, and they realized that "there are so many demands as an actor" when living in the city.

She explained that actors not only audition frequently but are "expected to show up for so many things," including parties and charity events. While she loves L.A. and says her "heart will always be there," she wanted a more family-focused lifestyle.

WATCH: 'Landman' star Ali Larter details the moment she decided to make her move to Idaho permanent

"We just didn't want to do that. We wanna be with our children," she said. "And so that's when I think the biggest change was we came back after that summer, and we just made a go for it and said, 'Let's try this and see if it works.'"

Larter is currently promoting the second season of "Landman," in which she plays Angela, Billy Bob Thornton's recently reconciled ex-wife, who often appears on camera in bikinis and tight dresses.

When it comes to stepping into the character's shoes, Larter says "preparation leads to relaxation," so she puts in a lot of "the work before," which includes working with a "dialect coach, acting coach, going to the gym, eating clean, taking care of myself."

"Since the first season, I usually have a private room where I can just take time for myself before I have to walk out and really kind of own that moment," she said. "And so for me, it's being able to have, even if it's five minutes, where I can just collect myself and calm my body and my nerves and kind of really start stepping into how this woman is so alive in her body."

WATCH: Ali Larter shares how she gets into character when playing Angela on 'Landman'

The actress previously opened up about what it's like portraying Angela in a mirror selfie of her in a red bikini, shared on Instagram, which was taken from her trailer while filming the second season.

In the caption of the post, Larter opened up about how "playing a character that is so comfortable in her body drives me," sharing that she had recently filmed a bikini scene for the show and then shared how she preps for those scenes. Her prep included waking up at 5:30 in the morning and drinking celery juice and coffee, as well as a workout and spray tan.

While the show keeps her busy, the "Legally Blonde" star has found plenty of ways to wind down when she's back home with her kids, saying she can't wait to start "doing kids pick up and drop off," because it means she gets to see her kids at "the beginning and the end of the day."

WATCH: Ali Larter shares how she unwinds when she's not filming for 'Landman'

Although she said she is "so excited for this press tour," she can't wait to go back home and enjoy the holidays with "some Billie Holiday playing, fire crackling" and some snow.

"We really do family dinners. So I'm home cooking and, you know, right now we're moving into the most beautiful season. It's the holidays. It's my favorite time of year. So the fire's going and it's stews and chilies and Bolognese, and it is all that. So the kitchen is where I find, you know, where I get to relax."

