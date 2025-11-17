Ali Larter leaves little to imagination in sheer burgundy outfit at London 'Landman' premiere

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ali Larter stunned in a sheer burgundy look at the "Landman" season two premiere overseas.

Larter wore a burgundy bralette and matching sheer cape on the red carpet at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Nov. 16. The actress completed the look with coordinating slacks and heels.

The American actress and former model wore her blonde hair down and kept her accessories minimal with diamond-drop earrings and a few rings.

'HUNTING WIVES' STAR BRITTANY SNOW EXPLAINS WHY SHE LEFT HOLLYWOOD AT 23: 'MY LIFE DEPENDED ON IT'

Larter stars as Angela in "Landman," Billy Bob Thornton's recently reconciled ex-wife, who often appears on camera in bikinis and form-fitting outfits.

The "Legally Blonde" star previously opened up about portraying Angela in a mirror selfie shared on Instagram, which showed her in a red bikini inside her trailer while filming the second season.

In the caption of the post, Larter wrote that "playing a character that is so comfortable in her body drives me," explaining she had recently filmed a bikini scene for the show and detailed her preparation routine, which included waking up at 5:30 in the morning and drinking celery juice and coffee, working out and a spray tan.

Her eye-catching premiere look came shortly after an interview with Fox News Digital, where she said she remains happy with her decision to leave Hollywood for Idaho with her husband, Hayes MacArthur.

‘LANDMAN’ STAR ALI LARTER ESCAPED TO IDAHO AFTER HOLLYWOOD'S ‘MANY’ SOCIAL DEMANDS

"We went for two months thinking that the kids' schools would be reopened in California, and they weren't," she recalled of her move during the COVID-19 pandemic. "And so they were doing online, and the schools there were open. And so we were able to put our 6-year-old daughter in kindergarten for the spring semester."

"And living in the town and just skiing with our children. And we really spent a tremendous amount of time together as a family." — Ali Larter

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"And that was a huge thing for us because we just wanted her to be around other children and have that kindergarten experience, and during that time we met some amazing families just organically by the school," she continued. "And living in the town and just skiing with our children. And we really spent a tremendous amount of time together as a family."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After living in Idaho during the latter half of the school year, Larter and her family returned to Los Angeles for the summer, and they realized that "there are so many demands as an actor" when living in the city.

WATCH: 'Landman' star Ali Larter details the moment she decided to make her move to Idaho permanent

DANICA MCKELLAR EXPLAINS WHY LA HAS LOST ITS APPEAL AS MORE CELEBRITIES FLEE HOLLYWOOD

She explained that actors not only audition frequently but are "expected to show up for so many things," including parties and charity events. While she loves L.A. and says her "heart will always be there," she wanted a more family-focused lifestyle.

"We just didn't want to do that. We wanna be with our children," she said. "And so that's when I think the biggest change was we came back after that summer, and we just made a go for it and said, 'Let's try this and see if it works.'"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.