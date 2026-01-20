Expand / Collapse search
Billy Bob Thornton blasts ‘Landman’ exit rumors as ‘AI-generated crap'

The 70-year-old 'Landman' star shuts down speculation about leaving Taylor Sheridan's hit series

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Billy Bob Thornton is setting the record straight about hanging up his cowboy hat.

The 70-year-old star of Taylor Sheridan’s hit series "Landman" shut down rumors he’s exiting the Paramount+ drama, calling the claims false.

Speculation ramped up after the Season 2 finale, which showed Thornton’s character, Tommy Norris, fired as president of M-Tex by Cami Miller, played by Demi Moore, and beginning to chart his next move in the oil business.

‘LANDMAN’ STAR ALI LARTER ON WHY FANS CAN’T GET ENOUGH OF SHOW’S ‘MESSY’ FAMILY DRAMA

Bill Bob Thornton in Landman

Billy Bob Thornton stars as Tommy Norris in "Landman." (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

But Thornton said any talk of his departure is untrue and blasted online rumors as "AI-generated crap." 

"There’s an AI report that Demi and I are a couple now, and there’s one that I’m leaving the show," Thornton told USA Today. "They have nothing to do with reality."

Billy Bob Thornton in Landman

Despite his character Tommy Norris being fired in the "Landman" Season 2 finale, Thornton confirmed he's staying with the popular drama series. (Emerson Miller/Paramount+.)

Production momentum is already building for the hit series, with Season 3 slated to begin filming this spring. Despite questions surrounding the future of the project, Thornton made his commitment clear. 

"I’ll be there," he said. 

The actor declined to put a timeline on how long he plans to stay with the drama, according to the media outlet. 

Thornton, who has starred in "Landman" since its November 2024 debut, argued the rumors don’t match reality and neither does the idea that he’s stepping away from the show, which was renewed for a third season in December.

"It’s been great working with Sam [Elliott]. And I love doing the show," Thornton said. "I’ll be here as long as it plays out. If it’s five years, great. If it’s six, I’m there."

Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter in season 2 episode 1 of Landman.

Ali Larter plays Thornton's ex-wife in the show. (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

The comments come after Season 2 left Thornton’s character, Norris, at a crossroads, having been pushed out of M-Tex and forced to reinvent himself. The shakeup is expected to drive much of Season 3, with the story likely following Norris as he builds CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle. An official synopsis has not yet been released.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Thornton for comment.

Ali Larter, who plays Norris’ ex-wife, Angela, previously marked the Season 3 renewal with a message to fans celebrating the show’s return.

The cast of Landman poses for a picture together

Jacob Lofland, Ali Larter, Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Andy Garcia attend the "Landman" FYC Event in Los Angeles at Saban Media Center June 8, 2025. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

"So excited to announce we are coming back for season 3! Thank you to the fans that have made Landman such a massive success," she wrote on Instagram. "Honored to work on this show with such exceptional actors and crew. Heart is full."

Taylor Sheridan’s "Landman" explores the West Texas oil surge of the early 2010s, fueled by rapidly evolving drilling technology and is based on the podcast "Boomtown."

At the center is Thornton’s character Norris, a blunt, high-stakes crisis manager navigating the ruthless realities of the Permian Basin.

The series also stars Moore, Jon Hamm, Jacob Lofland and Michelle Randolph.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

