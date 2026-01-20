Billy Bob Thornton blasts ‘Landman’ exit rumors as ‘AI-generated crap'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Billy Bob Thornton is setting the record straight about hanging up his cowboy hat.

The 70-year-old star of Taylor Sheridan’s hit series "Landman" shut down rumors he’s exiting the Paramount+ drama, calling the claims false.

Speculation ramped up after the Season 2 finale, which showed Thornton’s character, Tommy Norris, fired as president of M-Tex by Cami Miller, played by Demi Moore, and beginning to chart his next move in the oil business.

‘LANDMAN’ STAR ALI LARTER ON WHY FANS CAN’T GET ENOUGH OF SHOW’S ‘MESSY’ FAMILY DRAMA

But Thornton said any talk of his departure is untrue and blasted online rumors as "AI-generated crap."

"There’s an AI report that Demi and I are a couple now, and there’s one that I’m leaving the show," Thornton told USA Today. "They have nothing to do with reality."

Production momentum is already building for the hit series, with Season 3 slated to begin filming this spring. Despite questions surrounding the future of the project, Thornton made his commitment clear.

"I’ll be there," he said.

The actor declined to put a timeline on how long he plans to stay with the drama, according to the media outlet.

Thornton, who has starred in "Landman" since its November 2024 debut, argued the rumors don’t match reality and neither does the idea that he’s stepping away from the show, which was renewed for a third season in December.

"It’s been great working with Sam [Elliott]. And I love doing the show," Thornton said. "I’ll be here as long as it plays out. If it’s five years, great. If it’s six, I’m there."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The comments come after Season 2 left Thornton’s character, Norris, at a crossroads, having been pushed out of M-Tex and forced to reinvent himself. The shakeup is expected to drive much of Season 3, with the story likely following Norris as he builds CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle. An official synopsis has not yet been released.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Thornton for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ali Larter, who plays Norris’ ex-wife, Angela, previously marked the Season 3 renewal with a message to fans celebrating the show’s return.

"So excited to announce we are coming back for season 3! Thank you to the fans that have made Landman such a massive success," she wrote on Instagram. "Honored to work on this show with such exceptional actors and crew. Heart is full."

Taylor Sheridan’s "Landman" explores the West Texas oil surge of the early 2010s, fueled by rapidly evolving drilling technology and is based on the podcast "Boomtown."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

At the center is Thornton’s character Norris, a blunt, high-stakes crisis manager navigating the ruthless realities of the Permian Basin.

The series also stars Moore, Jon Hamm, Jacob Lofland and Michelle Randolph.