'Landman' star Ali Larter reveals 4:30 a.m. workout routine and diet secrets

Ali Larter is getting real about what it takes to stay in shape.

During a recent interview with People magazine, the 49-year-old actress spoke about how she stays in shape for her role in "Landman."

"I'll tell you what. I work really hard, okay? I'm not pretending that I don't," she said. "I'm up at 4:30 [a.m.] on Mondays. I go for a run. It's only 30 minutes. I try to eat very clean, but I eat. I'm one of those protein mommies. I eat so much protein all day long. It works for me."

The "Final Destination" actress plays Angela Norris on the hit Paramount+ show, the ex-wife of Billy Bob Thornton's character, who is often portrayed as confident and attractive.

She explained that in addition to running, she also does "a lot of strength training."

"In the end, anytime you have to put on a bathing suit and walk in front of anybody, it's really difficult," she said. "When I look around, the sexiest women I know are the women that own it. So part of getting there with Angela is owning it."

Larter stunned fans when she posted a mirror selfie of her in her trailer wearing a red bikini, while filming season two of "Landman."

In the caption, she opened up about how "playing a character that is so comfortable in her body drives me," sharing that she had recently filmed a bikini scene for the show and then shared how she preps for those scenes.

Her prep included waking up at 5:30 in the morning and drinking celery juice and coffee, as well as a workout, after which she would "dunk my face in ice water, slather with oil cause of my spray tan" and leave for work by seven in the morning.

Later on in her interview with People, she said "there is no space in my mind for insecurity" when playing Angela.

"I wouldn't be able to do it if I allowed insecurity to creep in," she said. "And I really do believe, sexiness — yeah, she's sexy on the outside, but guess what? She's owning it on the inside, too."

When she isn't busy filming, Larter told People she is sleeping in and spending time with her family. She previously spoke with Fox News Digital in November 2024 about her decision to move her family out of Los Angeles for a "simpler life" in Idaho.

"I don't think Hayes [MacArthur] and I ever thought that we would be able to leave Hollywood and then after the pandemic, you know, it really shook up our town and a lot of the work has moved anyway," she said. "So, my husband's shooting ‘The Runarounds’ in Wilmington, and I'm in Fort Worth doing ‘Landman’ and we wouldn't be in LA anyway, so I think it's been really exciting that we took the bold move to pivot, and we put our family first, and we're really excited and proud of that decision."

"Landman" season two is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Nov. 16.