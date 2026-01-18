Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Lamar Odom arrested and charged with DUI in Las Vegas

Lamar Odom allegedly failed to maintain travel lanes and was driving over 41 mph above speed limit

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Lamar Odom was arrested and charged with DUI in Las Vegas, according to court records obtained by Fox News Digital. 

The former Los Angeles Lakers star, 46, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning on a DUI charge and two additional traffic violations. Odom allegedly drove more than 41 miles per hour over the speed limit and failed to properly maintain travel lanes.

Odom is set to appear in court in Nevada on March 17, according to court records.

Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom was arrested for DUI on Jan. 17 in Las Vegas, Nev.  (Prince Williams/ Getty Images))

Representatives for Odom and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The arrest comes 13 years after the former athlete was arrested for DUI in California. Odom received three years of probation, agreed to attend a three-month alcohol education program, and asked to pay $1,800 in fines and penalties, according to People. 

In his 2019 book, "Darkness to Light," Odom got candid about a 2015 incident that landed him in a coma for three days. 

"My heart stopped twice," he wrote. "I had twelve seizures and six strokes. My lungs collapsed and my kidneys ruptured. I was on life support. Everyone I’d ever loved was looking at me through bleary eyes…. [The overdose] made me realize I couldn't live the way I'd been living."

lamar odom in fox's tmz special

Odom previously opened up about his substance abuse struggles during the Fox special "TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs and Kardashians" in 2023.  (Fox )

In 2023, Odom further detailed his tumultuous past — including substance abuse and addiction struggles — during the Fox special, "TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs and Kardashians."

After his near-death experience at the Nevada brothel in 2015, Odom recovered with the help of ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian.

"I had a wife … and cocaine," Odom, who was married to the reality TV star from 2009 to 2016, said. "Behind the scenes, I put her through some s---."

lamar odom khloe kardashian

Odom and Kardashian were married from 2009 to 2016.  (Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

The reality star and former NBA player tied the knot just a month after meeting in 2009. Their troubles surfaced when news broke that Odom was abusing crack cocaine, and his bizarre behavior was later exposed on the Kardashian family's television series.

The pair finalized their divorce in 2016.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

