Lamar Odom accuses brothel owner of attempting to murder him after near-fatal overdose: 'He tried to kill me'

During the Fox special "TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs and Kardashians," the former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star is letting viewers into his personal life in an all-encompassing interview.

Odom, 43, revealed shocking revelations in the exclusive interview with TMZ founder Harvey Levin – from alleging a brothel owner attempted to murder the former athlete, leading him to a near-fatal overdose, to confessing he had "full-blown relationships" behind his then-wife Khloé Kardashian's back.

Despite Odom opening up about his addiction and confessing that drugs, such as cocaine, were his "girlfriend," he alleged in the special that a brothel owner tried to kill him the one night he decided not to use any illegal substances.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT LAMAR ODOM AHEAD OF THE FOX SPECIAL 'TMZ PRESENTS: LAMAR ODOM: SEX, DRUGS AND KARDASHIANS'

After he overdosed in October 2015 at Dennis Hof’s Love Ranch, a brothel in Nevada, Odom admitted he didn’t remember how he woke up in a hospital three days later in a coma.

TMZ PRESENTS: LAMAR ODOM: SEX, DRUGS AND KARDASHIANS - FOX

In the Fox special, he recalled having one drink during his visit and claimed the late brothel owner wanted Odom dead while pressuring him with drugs.

Without any clue why Hof would want to kill him, Odom fought for his life while suffering 12 strokes and six heart attacks after his brothel visit that landed him in a coma.

"I would remember if I did cocaine that night. He tried to kill me," Odom claimed.

"I don’t know. This is only what I could tell you. I went there, I didn’t do drugs that night. I wound up with drugs in my system."

Odom recovered with the help of Kardashian. In the one-hour special, he continued to open up about his sex and drug addiction that impacted his tumultuous relationship with the famed reality television star.

"I had a wife… and cocaine," Odom remarked.

LAMAR ODOM REVEALS WHAT HELPED HIM TREAT ADDICTIONS: ‘I’M FEELING AMAZING'

"Behind the scenes, I put her through some s---," he confessed

Levin noted that "The Kardashians" star, who was married to Odom from 2009 to 2016, "stood by" him through his ups and downs.

The reality star and former NBA player tied the knot just a month after meeting in 2009. Their troubles surfaced when news broke that Odom was abusing crack cocaine, and his bizarre behavior was later exposed on the Kardashian family's television series.

The pair finalized their divorce in 2016.

Odom continued to get candid about his relationship with Kardashian and expressed he was "embarrassed" by his infidelity as he confessed he had "full-blown relationships" during their marriage.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I had these random women coming out… I was having full-blown relationships on the road, and my wife is Khloé Kardashian. It’s bugging. I’m laughing out of embarrassment," he revealed.

The two-time NBA champion recounted a time when he left to participate in drug activity with another woman and explained the situation got so out of hand that the woman called Kardashian for help.

"I’m going so heavy with the drugs that the woman gets into my phone, calls Khloé, and says, ‘Girl, you’ve got to come get him,’" Odom explained.

Although his relationship with Kardashian was in turmoil, the 38-year-old always stood by his side.

"Khloé was a good wife. She wasn’t dismissive, or like, ‘Get away from me’ or ugly and nasty. She… wanted to protect me."

He even confessed in the tell-all exclusive interview that he would attempt to rekindle his relationship with the reality star if given another chance and added that she was the love of his life.

"With all those other women I was with, none of them made me feel secure enough," Odom told Levin.

After the couple went their separate ways Kardashian ended up in another toxic relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson, who she shares two children with.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thompson, unfortunately, also cheated on Kardashian behind her back.

"Hopefully the next guy in her life will do a lot better. Hopefully, she learned from me and Tristan," Odom said.

Fox special "TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs and Kardashians" is available to stream on Hulu.