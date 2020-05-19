'Labor of Love' star Kristy Katzmann talks her 'relatable' journey to motherhood on FOX's new reality show

Kristy Katzmann is not only looking for love on FOX's new reality series, "Labor of Love," she's also looking to start a family -- stat.

The 41-year-old is intelligent and successful, and after years of putting her career first, she's ready to find a partner and have a baby. In this series, she'll meet 15 eligible men who "share her hopes of parenthood."

During this "modern-day mating story" the men will face various challenges to see if they're truly ready to take the next step with Kristy and if she doesn't feel a connection, they'll be sent home.

Katzmann spoke with Fox News about her unconventional journey and the new show.

Fox News: Why were you interested in being part of this particular series?

Kristy Katzmann: I think to cast the lead took some time [because producers] had to find someone who truly was in this place in their life and already taking this journey. I think, for me, it really was uncanny because this is truly my life story. The timing could not have been more perfect.

I had just turned 40 at the time and I had just gotten out of a relationship. I was trying to navigate dating, knowing that I still wanted to start a family and that time was definitely not on my side. I think it's a really incredible story that a lot of women will be able to relate to.

Fox News: What aspect of filming a reality TV show surprised you the most?

Katzmann: I actually think the men surprised me the most. One of my biggest fears going in was wondering if there are actually men out there who are ready for this. And I think we really tested them off the bat by putting them through the whole sperm analysis pretty much moments after I met them.

Also, it might sound like a total dream to date 15 incredible men at, once but it's actually super overwhelming. I think it really requires you to stand in your own presence and really know what you want.

Fox News: What was your favorite challenge for the men?

Katzmann: Hands down the labor pains challenge. It was so funny. I cannot wait for everyone to see that episode because the guys are hysterical.

Fox News: What was the experience like for you saying goodbye to a guy every week?

Katzmann: That was the hardest part. I think one of the things that's special [in this show] is every time I sent a guy home, I had a real conversation with him. There's this whole ghosting culture happening with dating right now and I think it's because people don't want to have these conversations because they're hard. I had real relationships with these men.

Fox News: How was it working with host Kristin Davis?

Katzmann: I was totally starstruck. I felt like this was such a dream. She's super relatable and she's also a really strong female role model. She definitely was my confidant throughout this entire process.

Fox News: No spoilers but can you talk about where you're at right now in your life?

Katzmann: I'm super happy. I knew for this to work, I had to really keep an open heart and open mind and put myself 100 percent out there, which I did. I feel so confident with how things worked out and I've honestly never been happier.

"Labor of Love" premieres Thursday, May 21 at 9 pm EST on FOX.