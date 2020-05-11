Fox announces fall 2020 TV schedule including new shows 'Filthy Rich' and 'neXt'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox revealed its TV lineup for the fall 2020 season and there are some major changes coming.

The network said Monday that “The Masked Singer,” a new artificial-intelligence thriller titled "neXt," and a prime-time soap opera, "Filthy Rich," starring Kim Cattrall will be part of the lineup.

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier also addressed how the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the TV industry.

FREEFORM TO LAUNCH 'LOVE IN THE TIME OF CORONA' TV SERIES ABOUT 'QUARANTINE ROMANCE'

“The effects of this global health crisis leave no business unaffected,” Collier said in a statement. “As a media company that prides itself on an entrepreneurial spirit and the focus that comes with doing fewer things better, we mobilized, swiftly creating an entirely new, original-programming lineup for the fall to share with our partners this upfront."

Fox's fall schedule also will also include “L.A.’s Finest,” the Gabrielle Union-Jessica Alba police drama that originated on cable, and the third installment of “Cosmos” hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and made in partnership with National Geographic Channel, which aired it earlier this spring.

“Bob’s Burgers” has been renewed for its 11th season and will be part of Fox’s Sunday night animated line-up set to include the 32nd season of “The Simpsons,” the network said.

Fox included football broadcasts on its fall schedule, despite the uncertainty that COVID-19 also has brought to sports.

TV SHOWS, MOVIES AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS: FROM 'THE BATMAN' TO 'STRANGER THINGS'

The midseason that begins early 2021 will bring “Call Me Kat,” a new sitcom starring Mayim Bialik and which she’s producing with Jim Parsons, her onetime “The Big Bang Theory” co-star. Two new animated comedies, “The Great North” and “Housebroken,” also will arrive then.

The drama series “9-1-1” and its spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star" will be midseason shows, Fox said, with more programming announcements ahead — which means the fate of other shows has yet to be settled.

SUMMER 2020 SHOWS PREMIERING SOON ON HBO, NETFLIX AND MORE

Fox’s prime-time schedule for fall 2020:

Monday

8 p.m. - “L.A.'s Finest"

9 p.m. - “neXt"

Tuesday

8 p.m. - “Cosmos: Possible Worlds"

9 p.m. - “Filthy Rich”

Wednesday

8 p.m. - “The Masked Singer”

9 p.m. - “Masterchef Junior"

HOW THE FILM INDUSTRY WILL LOOK DIFFERENT AFTER COVID-19 AND WHAT HOLLYWOOD IS DOING TO PREPARE

Thursday

8 p.m. - NFL Football

Friday

8 p.m. - “WWE Smackdown Live”

Saturday

7 p.m - “Fox Sports Saturday”

Sunday

8:00 p.m. -“The Simpsons”

8:30 p.m. - “Bless the Harts”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

9:00 p.m. - “Bob’s Burgers”

9:30 p.m. - “Family Guy”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.