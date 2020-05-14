Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

TV
Published

What to watch on TV if you miss shows like 'This Is Us' and 'Game of Thrones'

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 14Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Since many TV shows had to end their seasons early due to production being suspended because of the current health crisis, fans lost out on new episodes.

The shortened seasons also left holes in the nightly schedule until summer series begin to air in June and July. So, while you wait for those warm-weather shows to begin, we've collected a list of shows that will satiate your TV palette.

Whether you miss family dramas, fantasy series, crime thrillers or competition shows, our recommendations have something for everyone.

FOX ANNOUNCES FALL 2020 TV SCHEDULE INCLUDING NEW SHOWS 'FILTHY RICH' AND 'NEXT'

Check them out below:

If you miss "This Is Us," watch "Council of Dads" on NBC.

A family in Savannah must overcome the death of the family patriarch with the help of three men who become pseudo-dads.

'Council of Dads' -- Pictured: (L-R) J. August Richards as Dr. Oliver Post, Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, Michael O'Neill as Larry Mills

'Council of Dads' -- Pictured: (L-R) J. August Richards as Dr. Oliver Post, Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, Michael O'Neill as Larry Mills (Seth F. Johnson/NBC)

If you miss "Succession," watch "Billions" on Showtime.

Hits all the same themes: Money, politics, shifting power dynamics, and New York City.

(L-R) Executive producer &amp; creator Brian Koppelman, executive producer creator David Levien, actors Asia Kate Dillon, Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff and Malin Akerman of the television show 'Billions.'

(L-R) Executive producer &amp; creator Brian Koppelman, executive producer creator David Levien, actors Asia Kate Dillon, Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff and Malin Akerman of the television show 'Billions.' (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

SUMMER 2020 SHOWS PREMIERING SOON ON HBO, NETFLIX AND MORE

If you miss "Project Runway," watch "Making the Cut" on Amazon Prime Video.

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn have created a new fashion series in hopes of discovering the next great designing talent.

Heidi Klum (L) and Tim Gunn (R) on a poster for 'Making the Cut.' 

Heidi Klum (L) and Tim Gunn (R) on a poster for 'Making the Cut.'  (Amazon Prime Video )

If you miss "Game of Thrones," watch "The Witcher" on Netflix.

This one has all of the same themes: Monsters, destiny, medieval times, and war.

Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher.'

Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher.' (Netflix)

HOW THE FILM INDUSTRY WILL LOOK DIFFERENT AFTER COVID-19 AND WHAT HOLLYWOOD IS DOING TO PREPARE

If you miss "True Detective," watch "Defending Jacob" on Apple TV+.

A murder mystery that isn't as black and white as everyone originally thinks it is.

Chris Evans (L) Jaeden Martell (C) and Michelle Dockery (R) in a scene from 'Defending Jacob.'

Chris Evans (L) Jaeden Martell (C) and Michelle Dockery (R) in a scene from 'Defending Jacob.' (Apple TV+)

If you miss "Riverdale," watch "Outer Banks" on Netflix.

Teens in a North Carolina beach town get twisted up in deadly treasure hunt.

'Outer Banks': (L-R) Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, and Madelyn Cline 

'Outer Banks': (L-R) Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, and Madelyn Cline  (Jackson Davis/Netflix)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you miss "Animal Kingdom," watch "Yellowstone" on Paramount Network. 

Can you really trust the people you're related to?

Kevin Costner (R) as John Dutton and Luke Grimes (L) as Kayce Dutton. 

Kevin Costner (R) as John Dutton and Luke Grimes (L) as Kayce Dutton.  (Paramount Network)