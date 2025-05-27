Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Kristin Cavallari discovers ruptured breast implant during surgery

Reality star discovered the issue during consultation to have her implants redone ahead of a photoshoot

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Kristin Cavallari wanted to change the appearance of her breast implants and learned that one had ruptured, leading to surgery to fix it.

During a recent episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, Cavallari opened up about her right breast implant not "laying properly," which prompted her to get a consultation to have her implants redone.

"Things happen so gradually. There wasn't a moment where I was like, ‘My boobs look different,’ or, like, ‘My boobs aren't laying right.’ I knew that my boobs were not laying how I wanted them to lay," she said, initially believing gravity was the reason she was unhappy with her breasts.

Kristin Cavallari smiling

Kristin Cavallari found a ruptured breast implant while getting her plastic surgery redone. (Stephanie Diani/E! Entertainment via Getty Images)

The "Laguna Beach" alum continued, "Particularly, the right one was not... and I thought like maybe gravity over time had taken hold, but it just wasn't how I wanted it, right? It just wasn't ideal."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI DOESN'T REGERET MARRYING YOU BUT WOULDN'T RECOMMEND IT TO HER KIDS: ‘YOU CHANGE SO MUCH’

Ahead of a photoshoot for her Uncommon James brand, Cavallari decided to get her breasts redone. It wasn't until after her surgery that she learned of her ruptured implant.

"I had a ruptured implant, which is crazy to think about."

— Kristin Cavallari

"There is no way of knowing how long this implant was ruptured for. My body then formed a huge piece of scar tissue around it... that's why my right boob was definitely not laying right, and it was f----- up. 

"I had a ruptured implant, which is crazy to think about," she said on her podcast.

Cavallari joked that she could look through her camera roll on her iPhone to figure out when her breasts began to look "a little f------ cross-eyed."

Kristin Cavallari smiling

Kristin Cavallari says there's "no way" of knowing how long her breast implant was ruptured for. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Even with the health scare, the reality television star isn't "ready" to remove her implants.

Kristin Cavallari posing

Kristin Cavallari joked that her breasts started to look "crosseyed." (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

"I was not ready to take out my implants. I'm 38. I'm still young. I have a whole life to live, I'm single," Cavallari explained.

Cavallari, who most recently split from NHL star Nate Thompson in March, went on to emphasize that she is currently not in a serious relationship.

Kristin Cavallari red carpet

Kristin Cavallari refuses to get her breast implants removed. (AP Images)

"I'm single. If I were in a long-term relationship, maybe I would take out my implants. I don't know, but I'm single right now.

"Right now in my life is when I need the best boobs imaginable. And so, you know, I'm sure some people won't understand that and that's OK — because it's not your body," Cavallari said.

Kristin Cavallari in a beige tank top soft smiles with Mark Estes wearing a backwards blue baseball hat and white shirt

Kristin Cavallari debuted her relationship with Mark Estes, 13 years her junior, on social media in February 2024. (Kristin Cavallari/Instagram)

Prior to her relationship with Thompson, Cavallari dated Mark Estes, a member of the Montana Boyz TikTok group, for seven months before calling it quits in September. 

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

