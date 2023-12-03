Kristin Cavallari says 'Bachelorette' alum Tyler Cameron was her 'hottest' hookup: 'It's insane'

Kristin Cavallari recently revealed that "The Bachelorette" alum Tyler Cameron was her "hottest" hookup.

During the latest episode of her podcast "Let's Be Honest," the 36-year-old reality star was asked to name the "hottest guy you've hooked up with" while answering questions about her dating life from fans.

"This is so funny," "The Hills" alum said with a laugh. "OK, if I were just purely basing it on looks, right? Like put every guy in a lineup, nothing to do with like chemistry, or just like, the hottest?"

"Tyler Cameron," Cavallari shared. "And believe it or not, you guys, I know this is really freaking hard to believe – he’s hotter in person."

"It's insane," she added. "It's insane. So yeah, TC for you baby."

Cavallari's revelation comes after she previously denied rumors of a romance with the 30-year-old "Bachelor Nation" star.

The two first sparked dating speculation when they co-starred in a steamy ad for Cavallari's "Uncommon James" jewelry line. Cavallari and Cameron were spotted kissing during a photo shoot for the ad in Joshua Tree, California, in April 2022.

However, Cavallari dismissed the rumors during an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Bellas" podcast later that month.

"He's honestly the nicest human being on the planet," Cavallari said of Cameron. "I mean, he is, like, such a love. I have nothing but good things about him. But we're not dating."

The "Laguna Beach" alum went on to say that the romance rumors didn't bother her and admitted that Cameron was a "very good kisser."

"I mean, that’s why I hired the guy, to get press," she told podcast hosts Brie and Nikki Bella. "It worked. I was like, ‘Check that box.'"

In December 2022, Cavallari and Cameron were seen cozying up while attending a New Year's Eve party together. The pair were seen embracing on the dance floor in an Instagram video that was shared by "Bachelor Nation" alum Jason Tartick.

Two months later, Cameron praised Cavallari in an interview with E! News. "She's so smart and so savvy in this industry," he shared.

Cameron continued, "Just to listen to her speak and talk about building a brand and surviving in this world and also protecting your mental space, she's amazing."

However, the "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" alum told the outlet that he was currently single.

"You know, I'm around," Cameron said. "I don't know if I'm necessarily dating, but I am seeing. Seeing is believing, I guess."

Cavallari was previously married to Jay Cutler, with whom she shares sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8. The two tied the knot in 2013 but filed for divorce in 2020.

After her split from the former NFL player, Cavallari dated comedian Jeff Dye for five months in 2021.

Cameron has been romantically linked to Gigi Hadid and Instagram influencer Paige Lorenze.

In September, Cavallari shared an update on her love life, telling "Entertainment Tonight," "I've decided I'm done dating in Nashville."

"I would consider myself to be a monk at this point," she continued. "You can throw anything at me, and I'm like, 'OK.'"

Ultimately, her children remain her focus.

"I'll go out with certain guys, and I'm like, 'They're great,' but can I picture them as a stepdad? And I'm like, ‘No!’ And that's the biggest part of my life," she told the outlet. "I am ready to settle down. I'm ready to meet someone."