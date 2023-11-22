Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Kristin Cavallari doesn’t regret marrying young but wouldn’t recommend it to her kids: ‘you change so much’

The ‘Very Cavallari’ star was married to NFL star Jay Cutler for 7 years

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Kristin Cavallari does not regret marrying young, but she took some hard lessons from it for herself and her kids.

On her "Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari" podcast, the 36-year-old answered fan questions, including, "Do you regret marrying so young?"

"No, I don’t because as cliche as it is, I really think everything I’ve gone through has made me who I am," Cavallari said. 

She continued, "And I mean, getting married, obviously it got me my three kids, but it got me to Franklin, Tennessee. It ultimately led me to launch Uncommon James because I was living in Chicago and I really needed something to do. And I’m so thankful for that. That’s what I’m the most proud of professionally."

Close up of Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari said on her podcast that she has no regrets about marrying young, saying "I really think everything I’ve gone through has made me who I am." (Rich Fury/Getty Images for ACM)

Cavallari married NFL star Jay Cutler in 2013, with whom she shares three children, Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 7, before breaking up in 2020 and finalizing their divorce in 2022.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote on social media at the time. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

Reflecting on the relationship on her podcast, she said, "I’m so thankful for my time with my ex. I mean, so thankful! It ultimately led me to finding myself. I learned a lot. There were some f–--ing hard times, but now that I’m on the other side of it, I’m so thankful for it. I’m thankful for it all because I find that in the most challenging times, that’s where the most growth is. So no, I really don’t regret anything in my life. Are there moments I’m maybe not proud of? Sure, but I don’t regret anything. I really don’t."

Kristin Cavallari in a long sleeve black crop top shirt and leather bottoms smiles next to Jay Cutler in a black suit jacket and grey turtleneck

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler split in the summer of 2020 after seven years of marriage. (Timothy Hiatt)

Despite having no regrets, she admitted she would not advise the same life path to her children.

"Am I gonna tell my kids to wait until they’re in their 30s to get married? Yeah, probably," the "Hills" star said. 

Part of her reasoning, she explained, is "because you change so much." 

"Think about it. I’m 36, I’m almost 37. I don’t even know who I was at 23. I am a completely different person, and yes, there’s things about me that are the same, but I’m a different person," she explained. "And I think my goal in life is to continuously be evolving and growing. I guess it’s really about finding someone that you can evolve and grow with, but it’s hard when you’re that young to find that. Or at least it was for me because I changed so much."

Kristin Cavallari posing on the streets in New York

Kristin Cavallari did admit she would not advise her kids to marry young, saying, "Am I gonna tell my kids to wait until they’re in their 30s to get married? Yeah, probably." (Gotham/GC Images)

Cavallari said she has been dating somewhat since the divorce, occasionally in Los Angeles while visiting from her home in Tennessee.

In September, she told Entertainment Tonight, "I've decided I'm done dating in Nashville."

 "I would consider myself to be a monk at this point," she continued. "You can throw anything at me, and I'm like, 'OK.'"

Kristin Cavallari in New York City

The "Hills" star has said that she is "done dating in Nashville" and considers herself "a monk." (Photo by Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images)

Ultimately, her children remain her focus.

"I'll go out with certain guys, and I'm like, 'They're great,' but can I picture them as a stepdad? And I'm like, ‘No!’ And that's the biggest part of my life," she told the outlet. "I am ready to settle down. I'm ready to meet someone." 

