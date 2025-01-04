Expand / Collapse search
Denise Richards says she 'ruptured' breast implants while performing thrilling stunt on 'Special Forces'

'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' premieres Jan. 8 on FOX

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Denise Richards gave it her all during her time on season 3 of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live," Richards revealed she "ruptured" her breast implants while performing a thrilling stunt. 

"I fell — well, I jumped off a bridge, too, and that’s when I ruptured my implants off of that thing," she said. 

Denise Richards

 Denise Richards said she "ruptured" both her breasts during her time on "Special Forces" (Getty Images)

"I still have to get them redone. I was supposed to a month ago, but I couldn't because we were filming. So, yeah, no, I still have to get them redone."

Richards said the "harness" she was wearing at the time was positioned in a way that caused the rupture during her jump.

Though Richards said she'll "have to pay" for the surgery, she has no regrets. 

"I think we pretty much signed our life away doing that show." she said. 

Richards will join stars Stephen Baldwin, Brody Jenner, Christy Carlson Romano, Trista Sutter and others on this season's competition. 

This season, celebrities will try to survive physical, emotional and mental training exercises led by directing staff agents, an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives.

Denise Richards wears white dress in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills promotional shots

Richards said she'll "have to pay" for reconstructive surgery on her breasts.  (Tommy Garcia via Getty Images)

In November, Trista Sutter, whose husband Ryan sparked concern over his wife's whereabouts with a cryptic Instagram post, took to social media to share the reasoning behind Ryan's social media posts in May, revealing Trista had been "temporarily inaccessible" to him and their two children. 

Ryan Sutter and Trista Sutter posing together

Trista Sutter will join Denise Richards on "Special Forces." (James Clark/Disney via Getty Images)

"Was it a divorce/nervous breakdown/mid-life crisis/death/trial separation back in May?! Not unless that’s what you call ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,’ season 3!" she wrote on Instargram. "Thankfully, none of those things are associated with my experience in filming the show, but as you get a glimpse of in the trailer, the angel on my shoulder did have to face some pretty big battles.

"You’ll have to tune in in January to see the battles play out, but for now, just so grateful to be a part of this epic adventure."

"Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 3 premieres on Jan. 8 on FOX.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

