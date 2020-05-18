Kristin Cavallari describes the difficulty of parenting amid the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kristin Cavallari got candid about how difficult it’s been to parent her kids during both the coronavirus pandemic and her ongoing divorce.

The “Very Cavallari” star announced in late April that she and husband Jay Cutler were divorcing after 10 years together. Since then, she’s been staying at her friend Justin Anderson’s house, where she says she started living after calling it quits with Jay at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She is reportedly staying with Anderson along with her three children, Camden Jack Cutler, 7, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, 6 and Saylor James Cutler 4, whom she shares with her soon-to-be ex-husband. Speaking in an Instagram Live chat with her stylist, Dani Michelle, on Saturday, the actress explained that the ongoing effort to stay inside at a friend's place to curtail the spread of the virus is starting to take its toll on her parenting abilities.

“With my kids, it's, like, 'All right, what should we do today?' We've maxed out every creative idea," she explained (via E! News). "I used to wake up at 5 a.m. every morning, work out and then I would get my kids ready for school, take them to school and go to the office. I haven't set an alarm since all of this has been going on."

She added: “It’s going to be really hard for me to get back into it. I don’t know that I can go back to the 5 a.m. lifestyle.”

She notes that the new schedule means she wakes up with her kids later in the morning since there’s no set time they have to begin doing anything. She explained that she didn’t let her kids sleep in the same bed as her prior to the COVID-19 situation, but has since been rotating them in her bed, arguing that the bond they share in doing so is one of the first things that will go away once the kids get older.

"It's cute but those are the moments that will never be the same, we'll never get those back. So in that sense, I've been trying to really enjoy that time with my kids,” she explained.

She also noted that she’s thrown in the towel when it comes to getting them to do their school work from home.

“I will tell you, the no school thing is tough," she said. "With the boys, Jaxon will not listen to me. He refuses to do work. I'm like, 'I can't fight with you about doing schoolwork.' It's too hard."

"My kids are young so that's nice," she continued. "My boys are 7 and 6 so it's not the end of the world if they're not sitting here doing schoolwork every day but everyone's going a little stir-crazy because we really can't go anywhere."

Cavallari and Cutler are in the middle of what started as a very contentious divorce, namely over the issue of custody. However, according to recent reports, they’ve reached an agreement that will see them build a co-parenting relationship as they seek to find lives outside of each other.