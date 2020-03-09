Coronavirus in the US: State-by-state breakdown

As of Monday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected at least 109,343 people across 98 countries, resulting in nearly 4,000 deaths. In the U.S., at least 34 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 400 illnesses and at least 19 deaths.

Here's a look at which states in the U.S. have been impacted by COVID-19.

-New York: 142 cases

-Washington: 136 cases

-California: 114 cases (90 non-repatriated, 24 repatriated)

-Massachusetts: 28 cases

-Oregon: 14 cases

-Florida: 12 cases

-Texas: 12 cases

-Georgia: 11 cases

-Colorado: 8 cases

-Illinois: 7 cases

-New Jersey: 6 cases

-Pennsylvania: 6 cases

-South Carolina: 6 cases

-Arizona: 5 cases

-Maryland: 5 cases

-New Hampshire: 4 cases

-Iowa: 3 cases

-Nebraska: 3 cases

-Rhode Island: 3 cases

-Tennessee: 3 cases

-North Carolina: 2 cases

-Indiana: 2 cases

-Virginia: 2 cases

-Connecticut: 1 case

-Hawaii: 1 case

-Kansas: 1 case

-Kentucky: 1 case

-Minnesota: 1 case

-Missouri: 1 case

-Nevada: 1 case

-Oklahoma: 1 case

-Utah: 1 case

-Vermont: 1 vase

-Wisconsin: 1 case

-D.C.: 1 case

