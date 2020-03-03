Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Help prevent coronavirus with hand sanitizer: How to make your own

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Infectious disease expert answers viewer questions about coronavirus

Dr. Marc Lipsitch, infectious disease epidemiologist at Harvard University, predicts that the coronavirus will ultimately not be containable.

As the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus continues, demand for basic sanitary items — namely hand sanitizer — is increasing along with it. Hand sanitizer sold out at stores across the country over the weekend, leading people to turn to the web in search of it — only to find the product was largely unavailable there as well or being offered at a costly price.

Health professionals continue to stress that proper hand-washing is the best way to prevent viruses such as the novel coronavirus. But if soap and water aren’t available, hand sanitizer is the next best option — namely if it contains at least 60 percent alcohol, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says.

Can’t find hand sanitizer to purchase? Don’t fret — because you can make your own.

Anne Marie Helmenstine, who holds a Ph.D. in biomedical sciences, recently shared how to make homemade hand sanitizer.

The ingredients:

  • 2/3 cup 99% rubbing alcohol (isopropyl alcohol) or ethanol
  • 1/3 cup aloe vera gel
  • 8-10 drops essential oil, optional (such as lavender, vanilla, peppermint, grapefruit)
  • Bowl and spoon
  • Funnel
  • Recycled liquid soap or hand sanitizer bottle

Directions: 

Mix the ingredients in a bowl and stir with a spoon. Use the funnel to pour the liquid into the empty bottle.

