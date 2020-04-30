Kristin Cavallari claims Jay Cutler won't let her buy her own house as divorce gets contentious: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kristin Cavallari is reportedly claiming that Jay Cutler is trying to “punish” her by not allowing her to get a house of her own.

After the couple announced that they’d made the decision to end their marriage of 10 years, things already seem to be getting contentious between them as they move forward with legal proceedings.

According to TMZ, Cavallari filed new court documents on Wednesday in which she accuses her soon-to-be-ex of withholding money from her that she claims he previously had no problem with her spending. The outlet reports that their marriage seemed to be on the rocks as early as last year when she began house hunting for herself. Cutler reportedly “never objected” to her getting her own place at the time.

However, the couple allegedly tried to work things out with a trip to the Bahamas, but realized in early March that “divorce was inevitable.” Since then, some nasty legal bickering has reportedly gone on. Cavallari now says that Cutler isn’t playing ball when it comes to her getting her own place. Furthermore, he allegedly won’t leave their current Tennessee home.

She believes that this is his way of “punishing” her.

Representatives for Cavallari and Cutler did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

She also reportedly claims in the court documents that the idea of them living together throughout the divorce process is not feasible given that he allegedly tries to pick fights in front of their three kids.

The couple’s children--Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5 and Saylor, 4--are at the center of a lot of their divorce drama, with TMZ previously reporting that they’re having issues over custody.

The outlet reports sources with direct knowledge of the proceedings say Cavallari was “surprised” that Cutler was the first to file, noting that one thing in his divorce petition upset her. Apparently, he claimed that he was the “at-home parent” who was the “primary caretaker” of their kids.

According to the outlet, Cavallari believes that Cutler was not telling the truth and thinks she’s been the primary caregiver. As a result, she reportedly is countering Cutler’s request for joint custody by asking for primary physical custody with him getting visitation.

TMZ notes that a lot of this bickering may have to do with Tennessee being an “at fault” state. In other words, one party must show that the other is at fault in some way in order to legally end their marriage. That may have contributed to Cavallari claiming marital misconduct.