Kristin Cavallari reportedly dating country singer Chase Rice

Kristin Cavallari and Chase Rice are reportedly in a new relationship.

The reality TV star, 34, and the country singer, 35, both reside in the Nashville, Tenn. area and have been dating for over a month, sources tell E! News.

"At the moment, it's still casual. It's new," the insider revealed. "She's been to one of his shows already and they're having fun."

Cavallari is best known for her time on the MTV series "The Hills" and "Laguna Beach" while Rice appeared on "Survivor: Nicaragua" back in 2010. In 2019 he had his first number-one single on country radio with "Eyes on You."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI SAYS THE THOUGHT OF GETTING MARRIED AGAIN MAKES HER ‘CRINGE’

The Uncommon James founder was previously linked to comedian Jeff Dye when they were spotted on a Mexican getaway back in March while Rice briefly dated former "Bachelor" contestant Victoria Fuller.

Cavallari split from her ex-husband, former NFL star Jay Cutler, in April 2020 after 10 years together. They share sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 5.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI SAYS SHE CONTEMPLATED DIVORCE FROM JAY CUTLER ‘EVERY SINGLE DAY FOR OVER TWO YEARS'

In May 2020, Cavallari and Cutler reached a custody agreement agreeing to split time with their children one week on, one week off.

Cavallari told "Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons" about how she spends her weeks with her children and what she does when they’re not around.

"I only have my kids half the time now. I have them every other week," she said. "I have just decided that the week I have my kids, I’m mom. I’m not doing anything else."

The star explained, "I have a week off where I can go to dinner every night with my friends if I want to. I can work really hard if I need to. I can stay at the office later if I need to. But when I have my kids, I’m not doing anything else."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In September, she told Entertainment Tonight, she was "excited about the next chapter" but also admitted divorce was the hardest decision she's ever had to make.

"It just didn't work. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a kid, but we tried," Cavallari said. "We tried everything, and Jay and I had so much love for each other. No one could ever take that away from us. But at the end of the day, we weren't happy."

Reps for Cavallari and Rice didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.