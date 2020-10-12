Kristin Cavallari kisses comedian Jeff Dye in Chicago after split from husband Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari has a new man in her life after her split from ex-husband Jay Cutler.

The reality TV personality, 33, was caught kissing comedian Jeff Dye at a bar in Chicago, according to video obtained by TMZ.

Dye, 37, is best known for hosting the podcast "Jeff Dye's Friendship Podcast" and in 2008 was a finalist on "Last Comic Standing."

Cutler and Cavallari announced their decision to divorce in April after 10 years and three kids together: sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.

The Uncommon James founder recently broke her silence about how she came to such a difficult decision and why fans shouldn't always believe what they see on social media or on TV.

"I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as 'couple goals,'" she admitted to People. "I was like, 'If you guys only knew.'"

Cavallari revealed she and the former NFL star, who is 37, had been struggling in their marriage for years.

"We definitely kept a lot of stuff private," she said. "Producers saw stuff, but they didn't put it in the show – which is good, because I don't want my kids to ever [see that]."

"[The breakup] didn't happen overnight," Cavallari continued. "We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made."

As for why their marriage didn't last, Cavallari chalks it up to changing and maturing over time. She met Cutler when she was just 23 years old.

"Every relationship has their stuff. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up," she explained. "When you work at something for so many years and nothing's changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy."

Representatives for Cavallari and Dye didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.