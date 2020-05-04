Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler reach custody agreement in their ongoing divorce proceedings: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have reportedly reached an agreement on living arrangements and custody of their three kids amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

After the couple announced that they’d made the decision to end their marriage of 10 years, things already seemed to be getting contentious between them as they reportedly bickered over both where Cavallari would live and how they would divide custody of their children, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5 and Saylor, 4. However, all that appears to have changed, according to a source who spoke with E! News about the couple’s incredibly heated past week.

"Kristin and Jay have made some progress in moving forward with the divorce," the insider told the outlet. "They are now agreeing that Jay will allow Kristin to purchase the home she has been looking at since November of last year when they started having serious issues, which prompted her to start looking in the first place."

The source adds: “In exchange for that, they are agreeing to split the time with their children, one week on and one week off. They are having the kids stay in the home and Kristin will stay a week, then Jay will stay a week."

Representatives for Cavallari and Cutler did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The person notes that, once Cavallari moves to her new residence, the kids will swap houses each week. The family expects her to close on a new place within a month since she’d previously been looking for a new house last year when their marriage got bad. The source noted that everyone expects things to get better between the now exes after she moves out and they’re not forced to “deal with each other as much.”

TMZ previously reported that Cavallari was “surprised” that Cutler was the first to file, noting that one thing in his divorce petition upset her. Apparently, he claimed that he was the “at-home parent” who was the “primary caretaker” of their kids.

According to the outlet, Cavallari believes that Cutler was not telling the truth and thinks she’s been the primary caregiver.

Meanwhile, the situation was getting worse as Cutler reportedly refused to move out of the house or release enough money so that Cavallari could find her own place. However, it seems they’re mending fences and finding a way for this divorce to work for their whole family.