Kristin Cavallari says the thought of getting married again makes her 'cringe'

Kristin Cavallari won’t be rushing to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

The 34-year-old reality star and mother of three shared her thoughts about marriage during a recent appearance on the "Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad" podcast.

"I definitely believe in marriage, and I think that I will, eventually. But, the thought of getting married right now, it's like, 'Oh, my God.' It makes me cringe," she told the podcast’s two hosts when they asked her if a second marriage was on the table.

Cavallari split from former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, 38, in 2020 right before the pair hit their seventh wedding anniversary. The couple had been together three years before they tied the knot on June 7, 2013.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote in an Instagram post when their separation was first announced in April 2020. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

While Cavallari doesn’t have her sights on a wedding anytime soon, she made sure clarify that she still believe in marriage.

She added that any romantic partner she has won’t be able to meet her three children – Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5 – until she’s certain that the relationship is serious.

"My kids will not meet anybody until I know this is the one," she said in the Monday interview.

In October, Cavallari was linked to comedian Jeff Dye, according to a TMZ video that seemed to show the pair kissing.

Cavallari didn’t name Dye in her interview with "Scrubbing In," but she did admit that she "somebody and it was great."

The mystery man was "the perfect guy to date after Jay," according to the reality star.

"He was really sweet, made me feel really good," she explained. "But now I just want to be by myself."

Cavallari’s statement echoes earlier ones she made this month. For example, she told E!’s Daily Pop that she is focusing on herself and taking care of her "babes."

Single life is continuing to treat Cavallari well, she said in both interviews.

"I'm really enjoying where I'm at right now and I'm having a good time," Cavallari told Tilley and Rad. "I am 100% single at the moment."