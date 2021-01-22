Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler pose for photo together months after announcing split: '10 years'

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are keeping things friendly.

The famous pair announced in April 2020 that they had decided to go their separate ways after "10 years together."

Now, nearly nine months after the announcement, Cavallari, 34, and Cutler, 37, are proving they can still be pals.

The two both took to Instagram on Friday night to share identical posts.

In the pic, the former reality star cuddled up to the former NFL quarterback as they both wore small smirks.

"The world is full of users," read their shared caption. "10 years. Can’t break that."

The posts had followers wondering whether the cozy pic had a larger meaning.

"Are you guys not DUNZO?!" asked a follower.

"Alright sister break it down so you’re back on?" wrote another. "Bye bye comedian?"

A third added: "So we’re married or...."

Others felt that there wasn't much subtext to the post, but rather that it served as a signifier of their ability to still work together.

"I think he’s saying they’re a team forever - after 10 years together and 3 kids," one Instagram user wrote. "Not that they’re back together romantically."

"Calm people," urged another. "They are being great parents."

Yet another echoed: "It means they are going to co-parent like rockstars...doubt they are back together. (...but secretly hopeful?)"

Others seemed confused altogether.

"And you get the award for most confusing caption," a fan commented.

"Gotta crack this code," wrote another.

Reps for the pair did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The "Laguna Beach" alum has been very open about her experience with divorce and revealed last year that she considered splitting from the athlete "every single day for over two years."

Various rumors of relationships have swirled over the last few months, with the star having been spotted giving a smooch to comedian Jeff Dye, and later had to shut down rumors of a relationship between herself and "Southern Charm" actor Austen Kroll.

The "Very Cavallari" stars share three children together: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5