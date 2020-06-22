Kristen Cavallari says ex Jay Cutler has a 'heart of gold' in sweet Father's Day post amid divorce

It seems Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler may be friendly exes after all.

The pair announced their split in April and since then rumors of both contention and cordiality have surrounded them both.

On Father's Day, however, Cavallari, 33, put any ill feelings she may have away to celebrate Cutler, 37, with their three little ones: Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

The reality star shared a photo on Instagram on Monday to wish her ex a belated happy Father's Day.

The post contained a picture of the three kiddos sitting on the sidelines of a football field, watching the players.

"Saved the best for last....happy (late) Father’s Day to Jay. We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house," Cavallari wrote in the caption. "Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how. And what I do know is, our 3 kids are lucky to have him as their daddy."

She added: "Hopefully they all 3 get a smidge of that heart of gold."

Cavallari shared a tribute to her own father on Sunday with two throwback snapshots of a young Cavallari sitting on her father's lap.

"Happy Father’s Day, Dad! I’m lucky to have you," read the caption. "Thanks for teaching me that I can do whatever I want in this life. You create your own destiny. love you."

Although confirmed details are scarce, reports have surfaced that Cavallari cited "inappropriate marital misconduct" in her divorce filings, and the two "had been having problems for a long time."

Amid the divorce drama, Cavallari announced that she would be ending her reality show "Very Cavallari," which had been on the air since 2018.